Governor Healey: Forced Renter-paid Broker’s Fees End Aug. 1

Special to Times

Governor Maura Healey is reminding Massachusetts renters, landlords and brokers that the state’s new policy banning forced renter-paid broker’s fees goes into effect today, August 1. Earlier this year, Governor Healey proposed and then signed a provision in the Fiscal Year 2026 budget that prohibits landlords of residential rental properties from requiring that renters pay the landlords’ broker fees. Now, the broker’s fees for rental units must be paid by the person who hired the broker or salesperson.

The Healey-Driscoll Administration has released an FAQ for renters, landlords and brokers to help them navigate this new policy and know their rights. In addition, anyone who thinks they’ve been improperly charged a broker’s fee can contact the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Consumer Advocacy and Response Division online or call 617-727-8400 for assistance.

“Housing costs are already way too high and moving is already way too complicated. This new law will save renters thousands of dollars each time they move and make the rental process more fair and less burdensome,” said Governor Healey. “We’re here to support renters, landlords and brokers through this change to make sure everybody knows how they will be impacted and what their rights are. I’m grateful to the Legislature for approving this change and for their strong partnership in our ongoing work to make housing more affordable in Massachusetts. We wish everyone good luck this moving season, stay safe and avoid moving trucks on Storrow Drive!”

“Starting today, renters in Massachusetts will not be forced to pay thousands of dollars in fees for a service that they themselves never contracted in the first place,” said House Speaker Ronald J. Mariano (D-Quincy). “The House remains committed to ensuring that state government does all that it can to bring down the cost of housing here in Massachusetts, and we’re grateful to Governor Healey and our partners in the Senate for their shared commitment to that goal.”