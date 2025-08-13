The Beacon Hill Architectural Commission will hold a public hearing on August 21 at 5 p.m.

ZOOM: HTTPS://ZOOM.US/J/96773384990

Subject of the hearing will be applications for Certificates of Design Approval on the agenda below, reviews of architectural violations, and such businesses as may come before the commission, in accordance with Chapter 616 of the Acts of 1955 of the Massachusetts General Law as amended. Applications are available by request. Applicants or their representatives are required to attend, unless indicated otherwise below. Sign language interpreters are available upon request.

Attention: This hearing will only be held virtually and NOT in person. You can participate in this hearing by going to our Zoom Link or calling 1 (929) 205-6099 and entering meeting id # 967 7338 4990. You can also submit written comments or questions to [email protected].

I. Ratification Of June 26, 2025 & July 17, 2025 Public Hearing Minutes

II. Violation Review Hearing

APP # 26.0096 BH 77 Charles Street (VIO.24.0896 BH)

Applicant: Julieanne Kiley

Proposed Work: Ratification of unapproved storefront alterations

APP # 21.0021 BH 97 Mount Vernon Street (VIO.23.0836 BH)

Applicant: S. Vigneau; Premier Property Solutions

Proposed Work: Ratification of unapproved intercom

APP # 25.1034 BH 51 Charles Street (VIO.25.0950 BH)

Applicant: Gary Shteyman; Persona LLC

Proposed Work: Ratification of unapproved signage

III. Design Review Hearing

APP # 26.0050 BH 106 Cambridge Street

Applicant: Ricky Zeng

Proposed Work: New awning/signage

APP # 26.0079 BH 27 Hancock Street

Applicant: Tim Jones; Embarc Design

Proposed Work: New door hardware, New light fixture. Replace existing, non-historic windows at all levels, repaint lintels BM HC-69, Scape and repaint door and surround to match finish of 25

Hancock Street (See Additional Items Under Administrative)

APP # 26.0080 BH 29 Hancock Street

Applicant: Tim Jones; Embarc Design

Proposed Work: Replace side entrance door, lower and reset threshold on side door to make entrance ada compliant, replace all non-historic windows with all wood, 2 over 2, double hung windows.

Repaint cornice black (See Additional Items Under

Administrative Review)

IV. Administrative Review/Approval: In order to expedite the review process, the commission has delegated the approval of certain work items, such as those involving ordinary maintenance and repair, restoration or replacement, or which otherwise have a minimal impact on a building’s appearance, to commission staff pending ratification at its monthly public hearing. Having been identified as meeting these eligibility criteria and all applicable guidelines, the following applications will be approved at this hearing:

Applicants whose projects are listed under this heading Need Not Appear at the hearing. Following the hearing, you will be issued a Determination Sheet to present at the Inspectional Services Department (1010 Massachusetts Avenue) as proof of project approval when applying for permits. ISD personnel will send an electronic copy of your building-permit application to the commission staff for review. (To avoid potential confusion, the text of your building-permit application should be consistent with the project description given below.) Commission staff will accordingly authorize the execution of the work, attaching any applicable provisos, reflecting the relevant guidelines and precedents.

Please Note That Following Issuance Of An Approval Letter By Email No Further Correspondence Will Be Issued For The Applications Listed Below. The electronic building-permit application as annotated by commission staff will constitute your Certificate of Appropriateness; this will be valid for two years from the date of the approval letter. The applicant is required to notify the commission of any project changes; failure to do so may affect the status of the approval.

If you have any questions not addressed by the above information, please contact staff at 617.635.1935 or [email protected] Thank you.

APP # 26.0037 BH 43 Anderson Street: In kind fire escape repairs.

APP # 26.0082 BH 25 Beacon Street: In kind fire escape repairs.

APP # 26.0063 BH 79 Charles Street: Spot point masonry brick, where needed repaint black window escapes black.

APP # 25.1046 BH 126 Charles Street: Relocate previously approved sign from 88 Charles Street to 126 Charles Street.

APP # 26.0048 BH 18 Chestnut Street: Remove synthetic slate and replace it with real slate matching shape, size and color, replace copper gutter in kind.

APP # 26.0079 BH 27 Hancock Street: New intercom, repaint fire escape, patch and repair cast stone lintels, Repair existing parage, repaint BM-HC-69, scrape clean and repair wood trim and paint BM HC-190 black (See Additional Items Under Design Review).

APP # 26.0080 BH 29 Hancock Street: Repoint brick facade, repaint metal security grills in kind, Repaint fire escapes in kind, Patch and repair cast stone lintels and sills, repaint BM HC-69, Restore front door, clean and repair granite stoop (See Additional Items Under Design Review).

APP # 26.0093 BH 40-42 Mount Vernon Street: Repair all deteriorated flat brownstone surfaces. No ornamental work. All repairs to be done with Jahn M70 brownstone material to match original color and profile. Paint all windows and fire escape in historical approved color.

APP # 25.0821 BH 97 Mount Vernon Street: Replace nine sash sets keeping the existing jambs, brick moldings and wood sills at, second floor, unit two.

Two total, 2 over 2 and one total, 6 over 6 or in a triple jamb on Mount Vernon Street, 2nd floor. Six total 6 over 6’s are on the second floor on West Cedar Street.

The existing windows are non-operational & not believed to be original. The new sash will be all wood, true divided light, double hung, using clear glass and painted in kind at the exterior. The muntin design would be a 13/16” interior profile width and bell that would match an original sash. The exterior will be a 3/16” exterior wood stem and glazed for equal sight lines. No masonry or jambs to be removed.

APP # 26.0045 BH 71 Revere Street: Front facade masonry restoration. Cut back the brick mortar joints 100%, at least ¾” in depth, remove the dust and debris and properly tuck point the prepared areas 100% with mortar colored to match as close as possible. Inspect and repair the lintels and sills as necessary, properly coat with a waterproof masonry paint, color to match original. Scrape, caulk and paint the window perimeters. Scrape and paint the shutters. Replace the copper gutter and downspout.

APP # 26.0081 BH 15 Pinckney Street: In kind fire escape repair.

APP # 26.0087 BH 89 Pinckney Street: Restore windows at front of the property, replace shutters in kind; parlor level shutters will have three segments as seen in existing shutters.

APP # 26.0047 BH 28 West Cedar Street: Install small metal conduit at rear of the property that follows the gutter and party wall.

APP # 26.0088 BH 59 West Cedar Street: Replace two windows at level one, front facade. Replacements will be all wood, 6 over 6, double hung windows with now low-e glass.

V. STAFF UPDATES

Projected Adjournment: 8:30