Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Upcoming BHCA Meetings

Architecture Committee – Monday, August 18th, 5:30pm via Zoom

Upcoming BHCA Events

First Friday Coffee Hour – September 5th, 8:30-9:30am, 74 Joy Street

Dinner Under the Stars – Saturday, September 27th, 6pm, flat of Mt. Vernon

Fall Hill Fest – Sunday, September 28th, 12-4pm, flat of Mt. Vernon

For further information on BHCA events, including Zoom links for these meetings, or to volunteer, please contact the BHCA office at 617-227-1922.

2025 Annual Appeal – Support the work we do for you!

The BHCA works every day to answer your calls and emails and respond to your concerns. We work with the city to improve life on Beacon Hill by advocating for brick repairs and repaving. We connect with utility companies to provide you with up-to-date information about how your address will be impacted. We are always available.

With your 2025 Annual Appeal donation, you can support this work we do for you.

Please make a tax-deductible gift today by visiting bhcivic.org or by mailing your contribution to the BHCA at 74 Joy Street, Boston MA 02114.

Together, we will keep Beacon Hill a thriving and connected community. We appreciate your ongoing support and our thanks to all who have already contributed!