News in Brief

U.S Marine Corps helicopters to be based at Logan for 4 days this month

Local residents might notice an increase in helicopters flying overhead near the end of the month.

As part of the 250th birthday of the U.S Marine Corps, Marine Week Boston will take place from August 20-24. This celebration will include four military helicopters which will be based at Logan Airport. Part of this celebration will include helicopters taking off from Logan and flying to Boston Common in the morning and returning in the afternoon.

Residents of East Boston, Charlestown, Winthrop, and Chelsea may notice increased helicopter traffic during this period. For more info, please visit the Marine250 website.