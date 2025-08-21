Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Tickets On Sale for Dinner Under the Stars!

Back by popular demand, this year’s Dinner Under the Stars will take place on Saturday, September 27th at 6pm. Over 270 people will fill the long white table on the flat of Mt. Vernon Street running from River Street to Brimmer Street. The cost per person is $175 and includes a 3-course boxed dinner with wine. Come join the fun! Tickets are selling fast, so get yours today at bhcivic.org or call the office at 617-227-1922!

A look at a previous Dinner under the Stars event.

Upcoming BHCA Meetings

Events Committee – Tuesday, August 26th, 6:30pm; location TBD

First Friday Coffee Hour – September 5th, 8:30-9:30am, 74 Joy Street – John Ulrich, Assistant Commissioner at ISD will speak about the City’s BRAP program

Upcoming BHCA Events

Dinner Under the Stars – Saturday, September 27th, 6pm, flat of Mt. Vernon – tickets available online at bhcivic.org

Fall Hill Fest – Sunday, September 28th, 12-4pm, flat of Mt. Vernon

Save These Dates!

Evening at 74 – Wednesday, October 15th, 6pm, 74 Joy Street – Dr. Jim O’Connell, BHCHP, and Shelter Music Boston

Young Friends The Party in the Sky – Friday, October 17th, 7-10pm, UMass Club

Founders Reception – Thursday, November 6th, by invitation only

30th Annual Garlands & Greens – Wednesday, November 29th, 6-9pm, Hampshire House

Holiday Decorating – December 3, 6 and 7, Charles Street and the rest of the Hill

For further information on BHCA events and meetings, or to volunteer, please contact the BHCA office at 617-227-1922.