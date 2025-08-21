City Announces Zoning Commission Approves first Substantial Changes to Boston’s Development Review Process

Special to the Times

Mayor Michelle Wu announced that the Boston Zoning Commission last week approved a set of amendments to the zoning code to improve the predictability and consistency of the development review process and lay the groundwork for future reforms as part of the Article 80 Modernization Action Plan. This marks the most substantial improvements to Article 80 since its adoption in 1996. These zoning amendments are an important step in the implementation of the Article 80 Modernization Action Plan, which was released last year, and in upholding Mayor Wu’s commitment to improving how planning and development are done in the City of Boston.

The amendments will: change the thresholds and procedures for Boston Civic Design Commission (BCDC) review; make it easier to renovate existing buildings, including rehabilitation for sustainability upgrades and conversions; modernize communication methods with the public; align the zoning code with existing best practices; and improve coordination between city departments.

“The vote by the Zoning Commission is a milestone in Boston’s work to modernize Article 80 to ensure Boston’s growth is more predictable, sustainable, and connected to community needs–a part of our citywide efforts to make it easier to do business, invest in your home, and build community across our neighborhoods,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “As the first major improvements to Article 80 since its adoption nearly 30 years ago, these changes will be meaningful for creating consistency in our development review process and laying the groundwork for future reforms as we work to implement the Article 80 Modernization Action Plan.”

“These zoning amendments will begin overhauling our development review process so that it works more efficiently for the city as a whole,” said Chief of Planning Kairos Shen. “Mayor Wu committed to improving this process, and these changes are the first of many substantial steps forward in achieving that goal.”

Increasing the trigger for BCDC review from 100,000 SF to 200,000 SF, while retaining the trigger for projects of special significance, will require fewer projects to go through BCDC review and will allow the Commission to focus its time and expertise where it is most valuable. By changing the procedures for “substantial rehabilitation,” projects undergoing interior renovations will no longer be required to undergo a lengthy review, making it easier for building owners to reinvest in existing buildings and for institutions to upgrade aging facilities.

The new zoning will also replace print noticing and requirements to distribute physical documents with website updates and real-time email notifications, reflecting the current best practices. In addition, the new zoning will reassign primary responsibility for reviewing and approving Transportation Access Plan Agreements (TAPAs) from the Transportation Department to the Planning Department. Combined with operational changes, the zoning amendments approved last week are a first step in ensuring that post-BPDA Board design review is consistent and coordinated across city departments. Together with ongoing operational improvements within the Planning Department, these changes lead the city toward a development review process that is easier to use, consistent with existing practice, and set up for future reform.