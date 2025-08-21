Marine Week Boston in the Common

As part of the U.S. Marine Corps’ 250th anniversary, Marine Week Boston is now running through Sunday, August 24. Activities include morning fitness classes, static displays of Marine Corps equipment, and helicopter landings on Boston Common.

Massport has noted that four military helicopters will be based at Logan Airport during this period. Residents in Downtown Boston, East Boston, and Charlestown may notice increased helicopter activity as aircraft fly between Logan and Boston Common in the mornings and afternoons.

This unusual activity may raise questions or concerns from neighbors. For the most accurate information, please visit the official Marine250 website or reach out directly to the Marine Week Boston organizers.