Neighborhood Roundup

WECA won’t meet in August

The West End Civic Association (WECA) will not meet in August.

Join the group again at its next meeting on Thursday Sept. 11. Guests will be announced in a future edition of this publication.

August events sponsored by West End Museum

The West End Museum, located at 50 Staniford St., Suite 7 (on Lomasney Way), offers ‘Redcoats & Rebels: A Musical Duel Across the Atlantic’ on Sunday, Aug. 24, at 4 p.m.

Listen to the soundtrack of the Revolutionary War with an evening where violins face off with fiddles in a thrilling soundscape of revolution and refinement.

Visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/redcoats-rebels-a-musical-duel-across-the-atlantic-tickets for tickets and more information.

The museum offers ‘Bridges as Structural Art in Boston’ on Wednesday, Aug. 27, at 6 p.m.

From the Leonard P. Zakim Bunker Hill Memorial Bridge to the Russell Bridge, learn how the functional meets aesthetic form in bridge designer Miguel Rosales’s book, ‘Bridges as Structural Art.’

Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bridges-as-structural-art-in-boston-tickets for tickets and more information.

The museum also offers ‘Zakim and Russell Bridges Walking Tour’ on Thursday, Aug. 28, at 10 a.m.

In conjunction with the museum’s pop-up exhibit, join bridge architect Miguel Rosales as he takes you on a walking tour of two bridges designed by himself and his firm. Hear about the design and engineering behind the Leonard P. Zakim Bunker Hill Memorial Bridge and the newly completed Bill Russell Bridge.

Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/zakim-and-russell-bridges-walking-tour-tickets for tickets and more information.

These projects are made possible in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

Freisinger Chamber Orchestra in concert Sept. 6 at First Church

First Church in Boston, located at 66 Marlborough St., will welcome Freisinger Chamber Orchestra in concert on Saturday, Sept. 6, from 1 to 3 p.m.

The program will include Kodaly: Galanta Dances;

Richard Strauss: final trio from the opera Der Rosenkavalier; and Beethoven: Symphony no. 3, Eroica, along with an intermission.

There is a suggested donation per person of $20/$10 students, but all are welcome. Tickets are available at the door only, just before the concert.

Visit FreisingerChamberOrchestra.org for more information on FCO.

Beacon Hill Village to offer panel discussion Sept. 22

Beacon Hill Village presents ‘Living Well Ending Well Season Kickoff: Falls Prevention Panel’ on Monday, Sept. 22, from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

In recognition of Falls Prevention Week this September, Beacon Hill Village (BHV), in partnership with Boston Public Library (BPL), will be hosting a Falls Prevention Panel at the BPL Central Branch. This panel includes three experts in their fields providing different perspectives on the topic of falls prevention. This session of Living Well Ending Well will be moderated by BHV’s Executive Director, Melissa Interess, LICSW.

Panelists will include Dr. Rachel Wadkins, who specializes in neurological and vestibular rehabilitation at Massachusetts General Hospital; Cindy Sullivan , who specializes in Midlife and Senior Fitness with a focus on exercises for the Total Body including strength, balance, endurance and flexibility, with private or group classes; and Dr. Anand Bery, a neurologist and otoneurologist with unique subspecialty fellowship training in neuro-vestibular and balance disorders.

The panel session will last 60 minutes, followed by questions from the audience. Additional resources will also be available afterwards.

Advance online registration required through the BHV website at beaconhillvillage.org, or by calling Beacon Hill Village at 617-723-9713. Registrants will receive a reminder with event information via email the day prior to the program.

Upstairs Downstairs to welcome Miguel Rosales on Sept. 25

Upstairs Downstairs Home, located at 69 Charles St. will welcome venerable local bridge architect Miguel Rosales for the second installment of its Speaker Series on Thursday, Sept. 25, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Copies of Rosales’s newly published book, ‘Bridges as Structural Art,’ will also be available for purchase at this in-store event.

WLP’s Spaghetti Dinner returns Oct. 9 to Fairmont Copley Plaza Hotel

Women’s Lunch Place’s annual Spaghetti Dinner will take place 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 9, in the grand ballroom of the Fairmont Copley Plaza Hotel, located at 138 St. James Ave. This year’s event is called ‘At the Table Together.’

Visit https://womenslunchplace.org/spaghetti-dinner to reserve a seat for the event, or to learn about sponsorship opportunities.

Athenaeum offers ‘Wild Flowers of New England’ photo exhibit

The Boston Athenaeum, located at 10½ Beacon St., is offering its ‘Wild Flowers of New England’ exhibit, which features the photographic work of Massachusetts-based Edwin Hale Lincoln (1848–1938), highlighting his career dedicated to documenting and preserving New England’s wildflowers through Sept. 5.

This exhibit presents, together for the first time in over a century, Lincoln’s botanical photographs, glass plate negatives, and his collected pressed specimens of flowers from his 1910-1914 self-published series of the same name. Through Lincoln’s preservationist lens, visitors will experience a meticulous photographic practice capturing botanical methodology, artistry, and the timeless allure and beauty of New England’s wildflowers.

More information on Athenaeum programs and events is available at: bostonathenaeum.org/events.

Free lessons in American Mahjong offered at St. Joseph Catholic Church

The Volunteer Instructors for the American MahJong Community are offering free lessons for new and experienced players.

The group meets on Wednesdays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., on the first and third Wednesdays of each month in the Community Room at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 68 William Cardinal O’Connell Way.

To sign up or for more information, email Audrey Tedeman ([email protected]), or Julia Forbes ([email protected] or Sandy Connor ([email protected]).