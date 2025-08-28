Beacon Hill Women’s Forum announces its 2025-2026 season programs

By Marianne Salza

The Beacon Hill Women’s Forum (BHWF), a social organization connecting diverse women from throughout Beacon Hill and surrounding neighborhoods, has begun its 2025-2026 season with a full slate of captivating and thought-provoking activities to engage and inspire.

“One of my favorite things about BHWF is that I get to know women of all ages,” said Courtney Jones, Secretary. “This organization is unique in that we have members of all ages 20s through 80s. This allows me to connect with women I wouldn’t get the chance to otherwise. I can help act as a mentor to younger gals, and get the opportunity to hear life experience from those older than me. This, by far, is the most rewarding part of this organization.”

The exciting year starts with a casual Prospective Member Picnic on Monday, September 2, at 6pm, by the Make Way for Ducklings statue in the Boston Public Garden.

Members will meet on the second Tuesday of each month, September through May, from 6-8pm at BHWF’s new location: the Union Club of Boston, 8 Park Street Place, where the dress code is business casual attire, and a cash bar will be open for cocktails.

These Monthly Forums are an opportunity to gather with friends after work and listen to local professionals share their journeys about topics ranging from psychology to homeland security, and more.

“The Union Club is a beautiful, historic building right in the heart of Beacon Hill, with sweeping views of the Boston Common,” described Janine Jay, Co-President. “It feels like such a treat to sit down for lectures in a venue that’s truly a part of Boston’s history.”

The first Forum, on September 9, will feature Andrea Capachietti, humanitarian aid consultant, and university lecturer, as well as licensed chiropractor, Doctor Kelly Makela, who operates within Charles Street Chiropractic, as the Neighborhood Narrative.

“I’m especially excited about our incredible lineup of speakers,” exclaimed Jay. “I’m on the edge of my seat to hear from such accomplished women this season.”

Listening to the challenges and triumphs of past speakers has given Jay the confidence to be more proactive in her own life, pursuing new jobs and promotions, and becoming more involved in her community.

Connections events are held regularly throughout the month. Backyard Adventures, Book Group, Feast with Friends, Mix and Mingle, Sunday Funday, and Curiosity Labs are opportunities to gather with friends and get to know other fascinating ladies in the community while exploring local restaurants, businesses, and organizations.

“I can’t wait for our new Curiosity Labs,” Jay shared. “This fall, we’ll be diving into topics like interior design, mobility, makeup and beauty, and more, offering hands-on ways to learn, explore, and connect.”

The first Book Group of the season will meet on Tuesday, September 16, 7pm, at the Catwalk above The Liberty Hotel lobby, 215 Charles Street, Boston, to discuss “The Boston Girl,” by Anita Diamant.

Friends can meet for an intimate gathering over drinks during the first Mix & Mingle on Wednesday, September 17, 6pm, at Alcove, 50 Lovejoy Wharf.

Bring a mat and bottle of water to Yoga at the Liberty Hotel on Saturday, September 27, 9:30am.

Attend Designing for Joy: Integrating Wellness, Lighting & Art through Thoughtful Design, on Wednesday, September 24, 5:30pm, 500 Harrison Ave., Suite 3F, Boston.

A tour of the Massachusetts General Ether Dome and Russell Museum of Medical History will take place on Wednesday, October 1, 5:30pm, at 2 North Grove Street.

“There’s always something happening,” noted Jay, who eagerly joined BHWF when she first moved to the neighborhood, in hopes of finding wonderful women to explore Boston with. “If you ever find a free night, chances are you can grab a drink with a few Forum friends and make a BHWF evening.”

Beacon Hill Women’s Forum exceeded her expectations. Jay has developed some of her closest friendships through the Forum, describing the camaraderie of the women as “heartwarming.”

“Whether they live close enough to walk over in your pajamas for a movie night, or across the country, I’ve met the most interesting and inspiring women; and not just in an admire-from-afar-way,” Jay revealed. “I feel like I could reach out to anyone in this group for coffee, and they’d say yes. These are women who will help you at the drop of a hat; and if they can’t, they know someone who can.”

The BHWF is accepting board membership for a woman with a creative spirit to fill the position of Co-Director of Marketing, whose duties include creating and designing posters and emails, and organizing and hosting Connections events.

Additionally, the BHWF is looking for a Special Events Co-Chair to assist with planning the organization’s signature holiday party and fashion show.

“I have seen myself grow from being a part of BHWF,” noticed Beacon Hill resident, Jones, who has been a member for three years. “I have had the opportunities to increase my public speaking, community involvement, and leadership skills all within an organization that supports me.”

Season pass options are valid September 2025 through June 2026, and include access to all Forums and Connections activities. Membership costs $175 for ages 34 and under, $275 for ages 35 and over, $500 for Friends of BHWF (which includes reserved seating at all Forums), and $45 for a single, monthly guest pass that’s cost can be put towards membership.

Visit the “join” page at www.BeaconHillWomensForum.org to purchase membership and register for Monthly Forums and Connections events. One can also sign up for events using the Wild Apricot mobile application.

“We welcome women from Beacon Hill and beyond to join in the fun,” said Jay. “Not sure if you’d fit in? Try us out with a monthly membership. Still hesitant? You’re always invited to experience the magic at our holiday party and fashion show.”