Neighborhood Roundup 8-29-25

Calling all West End residents

As summer winds down, it’s time to get back to business. Bring your voice to the West End Civic Association Sept. 11 meeting.

Get an update on neighborhood developments. Learn about upcoming WECA board and officer elections, and why and how you can be part of WECA efforts and actions to strengthen the neighborhood’s voice.

Join friends and neighbors on Thursday, Sept. 11, at 6 p.m at a location to be announced in the Sept. 5 issue of this publication.

Chair yoga coming Sept. 3 to MGH Blum Center

Lymph Flow Chair Yoga is coming Wednesday, Sept. 3, from noon to 1 p.m. at the Blum Center, White 110 (MGH main campus).

The featured speaker will be Barbara Tobin, OTR/L, CLT-LANA, CYT, Reiki Master. This mid-day session will focus on improving lymphatic health through self-manual lymph drainage routine, breathing techniques, and mindful meditation.

This session is free and open to everyone of all levels and abilities. No special equipment is needed. You will be seated in a chair for this session.

Space is limited on a first come, first served basis. No registration is needed.

Freisinger Chamber Orchestra in concert Sept. 6 at First Church

First Church in Boston, located at 66 Marlborough St., will welcome Freisinger Chamber Orchestra in concert on Saturday, Sept. 6, from 1 to 3 p.m.

The program will include Kodaly: Galanta Dances; Richard Strauss: final trio from the opera Der Rosenkavalier; and Beethoven: Symphony no. 3, Eroica, along with an intermission.

There is a suggested donation per person of $20/$10 students, but all are welcome. Tickets are available at the door only, just before the concert.

Visit FreisingerChamberOrchestra.org for more information on FCO.

West End Museum to offer September programming

The West End Museum, located at 50 Staniford St., Suite 7 (on Lomasney Way), will offer a screening of the 1950 film, ‘Mystery Street,’ on Thursday, Sept. 18, at 6 p.m.

Filmed on location across Greater Boston, this classic noir illustrates the early years of forensic investigation. With the help of the Department of Legal Medicine at Harvard, detectives must find the killer of an unidentified woman, before it’s too late.

The film will be preceded by a mini-lecture on Boston’s impact on the development of forensic science and criminology.

Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mystery-street-1950-film-screening-tickets- to purchase tickets and for more information on this event.

The museum will also offer ‘The Displaced West Ender Reunion’ – an evening of remembrance and celebration – on Sunday, Sept. 21, at 3 p.m.

Reunite with old neighbors, share memories of the neighborhood, and honor the enduring spirit of the West End community. Enjoy refreshments, stories, and connection with those who remember the West End as it once was.

Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-displaced-west-ender-reunion-tickets to register for this free event.

The museum will offer ‘Stamped from the Beginning: Book Club’ on Tuesdays, Sept. 16, 23, and 30, at 6 p.m.

Join the West End Museum and the Museum of African American History for a month of discussion on the stunningly illustrated graphic-novel Stamped from the Beginning: A Graphic History of Racist Ideas in America by Ibram X. Kendi, adapted and illustrated by Joel Christian Gill. See how the North Slope of Beacon Hill and Boston’s West End factor into one of the most significant and ongoing conversations in American history.

Register at: https://forms.gle/SfJQthAf3yHtzzpo9.

The museum will offer a virtual program, called ‘Stamped from the Beginning: Illustrator Q and A,’ on Thursday, Sept. 25, at 6 p.m.

Ask a graphic novelist questions in a virtual Q&A session. Join the West End Museum and the Museum of African American History for a discussion with Joel Christian Gill the illustrator and adaptor of the graphic-novel ‘Stamped from the Beginning: A Graphic History of Racist Ideas in America’ by Ibram X. Kendi.

Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/stamped-from-the-beginning-illustrator-q-and-a-tickets-1505199184279?aff=Newspaper to purchase tickets and for more information on the event.

Additionally, the museum will offer an evening of drink-making with an educational garnish, ‘At the Corner of Causeway and a Staniford Neat,’ on Friday, Sept. 12, at 6 p.m. at Causeway Restaurant and Bar at 65 Causeway St.

Learn how to make West End-inspired cocktails with the two most important ingredients: spirits and history. Order snacks, enjoy a night out, and go home with a recipe card. This event is 21 and up.

Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/at-the-corner-of-causeway-and-a-staniford-neat-tickets- to purchase tickets and for more information on this event.

Beacon Hill Village to offer panel discussion Sept. 22

Beacon Hill Village presents ‘Living Well Ending Well Season Kickoff: Falls Prevention Panel’ on Monday, Sept. 22, from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

In recognition of Falls Prevention Week this September, Beacon Hill Village (BHV), in partnership with Boston Public Library (BPL), will be hosting a Falls Prevention Panel at the BPL Central Branch. This panel includes three experts in their fields providing different perspectives on the topic of falls prevention. This session of Living Well Ending Well will be moderated by BHV’s Executive Director, Melissa Interess, LICSW.

Panelists will include Dr. Rachel Wadkins, who specializes in neurological and vestibular rehabilitation at Massachusetts General Hospital; Cindy Sullivan , who specializes in Midlife and Senior Fitness with a focus on exercises for the Total Body including strength, balance, endurance and flexibility, with private or group classes; and Dr. Anand Bery, a neurologist and otoneurologist with unique subspecialty fellowship training in neuro-vestibular and balance disorders.

The panel session will last 60 minutes, followed by questions from the audience. Additional resources will also be available afterwards.

Advance online registration required through the BHV website at beaconhillvillage.org, or by calling Beacon Hill Village at 617-723-9713. Registrants will receive a reminder with event information via email the day prior to the program.

Upstairs Downstairs to welcome Miguel Rosales on Thursday, Sept. 25

Upstairs Downstairs Home, located at 69 Charles St. will welcome venerable local bridge architect Miguel Rosales for the second installment of its Speaker Series on Thursday, Sept. 25, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Copies of Rosales’s newly published book, ‘Bridges as Structural Art,’ will also be available for purchase at this in-store event.

WLP’s Spaghetti Dinner returns Oct. 9 to Fairmont Copley Plaza Hotel

Women’s Lunch Place’s annual Spaghetti Dinner will take place 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 9, in the grand ballroom of the Fairmont Copley Plaza Hotel, located at 138 St. James Ave. This year’s event is called ‘At the Table Together.’

Visit https://womenslunchplace.org/spaghetti-dinner to reserve a seat for the event, or to learn about sponsorship opportunities.

Athenaeum offers ‘Wild Flowers of New England’ photo exhibit

The Boston Athenaeum, located at 10½ Beacon St., is offering its ‘Wild Flowers of New England’ exhibit, which features the photographic work of Massachusetts-based Edwin Hale Lincoln (1848–1938), highlighting his career dedicated to documenting and preserving New England’s wildflowers through Sept. 5.

This exhibit presents, together for the first time in over a century, Lincoln’s botanical photographs, glass plate negatives, and his collected pressed specimens of flowers from his 1910-1914 self-published series of the same name. Through Lincoln’s preservationist lens, visitors will experience a meticulous photographic practice capturing botanical methodology, artistry, and the timeless allure and beauty of New England’s wildflowers.

More information on Athenaeum programs and events is available at: bostonathenaeum.org/events.

Free lessons in American Mahjong offered at St. Joseph Catholic Church

The Volunteer Instructors for the American MahJong Community are offering free lessons for new and experienced players.

The group meets on Wednesdays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., on the first and third Wednesdays of each month in the Community Room at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 68 William Cardinal O’Connell Way.

To sign up or for more information, email Audrey Tedeman ([email protected]), or Julia Forbes ([email protected] or Sandy Connor ([email protected]).