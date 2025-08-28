Scampo unveils bar-only lobster pizza and wine pairing

Boston foodies have a new reason to slide up to the bar at Scampo. The award-winning Italian restaurant at the Liberty Hotel is rolling out an indulgent, limited-time pairing: its famed lobster pizza — a dish local critics have hailed as one of Boston’s most luxurious slices, Boston’s Best of 2025 — served alongside a full bottle of wine, all for $55.

Guests can choose between a crisp Sauvignon Blanc or a bold Cabernet Sauvignon to complement the rich, buttery lobster-topped pie. The combo isn’t just a meal, it’s an occasion: perfect for date night, catching up with friends, or treating yourself because… why not?

The offer is available exclusively at the bar, seven days a week, with no reservations required — though seats are first-come, first-served. Scampo hasn’t set an end date yet, but the restaurant hints it won’t last forever.

“It’s a little taste of luxury, made accessible,” said [Insert Scampo chef/manager name if available]. “We wanted to create something special that feels both celebratory and approachable.”

Located inside the historic Liberty Hotel, Scampo is no stranger to making headlines for creative, high-end comfort food. This new offering is sure to draw both loyal regulars and curious newcomers looking for a bite of Boston buzz.