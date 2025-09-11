Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Upcoming City Council Hearings of Importance to Beacon Hill

Thursday, September 18th, 10am – hearing to discuss contractor parking regulations, permitting and enforcement in Boston

Thursday, October 2nd, 10am – hearing to explore same-day put-out and pick-up for non-containerized residential trash, such as we have on Beacon Hill.

Both of these hearing have been sponsored by Councilor Sharon Durkan responding to the BHCA and concerns of residents. To learn more, watch or participate, please contact Councilor Durkan’s Director of Policy, Holly Margulius at [email protected], or call 617-635-3040 and connect with District 8.

Use 311 to Report Move-In Issues

During this move-in and move-out season, there may be trash stored improperly or put out at the wrong time. Please use 311 to report this by checking off “Student Move-In Issues” on the 311 app. The Department of Public Works has extra resources out there to deal with this annual challenge, and they are responding to 311 reports.

Upcoming BHCA Meetings

Architecture Committee – Monday, September 15th, 5:30pm via Zoom

Traffic & Parking Committee – Thursday, September 25th, 6pm at 74 Joy Street

Zoning & Licensing – Wednesday, October 1st, 6pm via Zoom

Upcoming BHCA Events

Dinner Under the Stars – Saturday, September 27th, 6pm, flat of Mt. Vernon – SOLD OUT – please call the BHCA at 617-227-1922 to be added to the waiting list.

Fall Hill Fest – Sunday, September 28th, 12-4pm, flat of Mt. Vernon

First Friday Coffee Hour – Friday, October 3rd, 8:30-9:30am at 74 Joy Street

Meet & Greet – Monday, October 6th, 6pm, 75 Chestnut

Evening at 74 – Wednesday, October 15th, 6pm, 74 Joy Street – a concert by Shelter Music Boston

Young Friends The Party in the Sky – Friday, October 17th, 7-10pm, UMass Club

Save The Dates!

Founders Reception – Thursday, November 6th, by invitation only

30th Annual Garlands & Greens – Wednesday, November 29th, 6-9pm, Hampshire House

Holiday Decorating – December 3, 6 and 7, Charles Street and the rest of the Hill

BHCA Holiday Concert – Thursday, December 11th, 6pm at the Harvard Musical Association

For further information on BHCA events and meetings, or to volunteer, please contact the BHCA office at 617-227-1922.