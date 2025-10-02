Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Beacon Hill Community Fund

The Beacon Hill Civic Association (BHCA) is pleased to announce that the Beacon Hill Community Fund is now accepting grant applications for 2025. Interested parties have until October 31, 2025, to apply.

The Beacon Hill Community Fund aims to support community-based organizations in Beacon Hill, Cambridge Street, and adjacent neighborhoods. Eligible entities include non-profit organizations, community development corporations, and other civic groups committed to enhancing the quality of life within the community. The fund will provide small grants for projects and programs that cover a diverse range of areas, including but not limited to:

• Arts and Education

• Youth Sports and Recreation

• Day Care Centers and Playgrounds

• Programs for Seniors and Persons with Disabilities

• Community Gardens and Spaces

• Affordable Housing

• Social Services

Now in its seventh year, the Beacon Hill Community Fund continues its legacy of community support. Testimonials from last year’s grant recipients are available for viewing on the BHCA website. For details about the application process, grant rules, and timelines, visit www.bhcivic.org/community-fund. All applications must be submitted by the October 31, 2025, deadline, with awards scheduled to be distributed in December 2025.

For additional information or inquiries, contact the Beacon Hill Civic Association directly at [email protected].

The Beacon Hill Civic Association (BHCA) was established in 1922 by a small group of neighbors whose goal was to protect Beacon Hill’s historic residential character. Today, the BHCA continues as a volunteer organization that helps preserve and enhance the quality of life on Beacon Hill; a historic, urban, residential neighborhood in downtown Boston.