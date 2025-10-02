BHV and BPL Kick off Living Well, Ending Well Series with Falls Prevention Event

Special to the Times

Last week, Beacon Hill Village (BHV), in partnership with the Boston Public Library (BPL), launched its new season of their popular Living Well, Ending Well series with a panel on falls prevention. The event, held at the BPL Central Library in Copley Square, drew more than 50 attendees, including older adults, caregivers, and health professionals. AARP of Massachusetts and the YMCA of Greater Boston were represented and provided resources to participants following the panel.

Moderated by BHV Executive Director Melissa Interess, LICSW, the panel featured three experts in health and fitness for older adults.

Dr. Rachel Wadkins, a physical therapist at Massachusetts General Hospital, discussed intrinsic risk factors for falls, such as vestibular disorders, muscle weakness, and balance changes, emphasizing the importance of early diagnosis and treatment.

Cindy Sullivan, a fitness professional specializing in midlife and senior health, focused on extrinsic risk factors including loose rugs, poor lighting, and cluttered spaces. She highlighted the role of balance, strength, and flexibility exercises in reducing fall risk. “Falls are not just a normal part of aging,” Sullivan said. “You can lower your risk with small, consistent steps that build balance and strength.”

Dr. Anand Bery, a neurologist and otoneurologist, addressed neuro-vestibular conditions like benign paroxysmal positional vertigo (BPPV), vestibular migraines, and vestibular neuritis. He noted that proper diagnosis and treatment can help older adults regain confidence and stability.

The panel included a lively question-and-answer session, with attendees asking about safe home modifications, recommended exercises, and ways to remain active despite dizziness or imbalance. Melissa Interess said, “This conversation is at the heart of what Beacon Hill Village does. We connect people with experts and give them the tools to live with confidence and independence.”

Exercises to Reduce Fall Risk

Panelists recommended several simple exercises that can be done safely at home:

• Sit-to-Stand – Stand up from a chair without using hands, 8–12 repetitions to strengthen legs and core.

• Heel-to-Toe Walk – Walk in a straight line, placing one foot directly in front of the other to improve balance and coordination.

• Single-Leg Balance – Stand on one foot for 15–30 seconds near a sturdy surface to enhance ankle stability and overall balance.

The event marked a strong start to the Living Well, Ending Well series, which will continue to explore topics related to healthy aging, balance, and overall wellness. Attendees left with actionable tips and resources, demonstrating the value of community-focused programs in helping older adults maintain strength, safety, and independence.

The next session of Living Well, Ending Well will take place on Wednesday, October 29th from 2:00-3:30 pm on the topic of vision loss. This program will be hosted in the Zoom webinar format. You can learn more and register for the program at beaconhillvillage.org or contact the BHV Office at 617-723-9713.