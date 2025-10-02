Special to the Times

In a turn of events, Bostonians have proved again to be “Boston Strong,” unifying in response to Mrs. Mallard’s rugby bandit. In a historic first-of-its-kind collaboration of dressing the Make Way for Ducklings sculpture, Mama Duck’s rugby shirt went missing just five days into the display. Mrs. Mallard took matters into her own wings:

The missing shirt caught the attention of local account, Only in Boston, gathering support from hundreds of Bostonians.

Before the fiasco and mystery of the missing rugby, the partnership celebrates the forces of women’s clothing brand, Ameera—founded by Boston University alum—Ameera Hammouda, and the talented faculty and students of one of New England’s premiere fashion institutions, the School of Fashion Design.

Together Ameera’s womenswear designs are translated as outfits for mama duck and her 8 ducklings! The duckling display has been extended from September 23 to September 26 in hopes that the rugby might be returned. For anyone who finds Mrs.Mallard’s rugby and reports it, Ameera will offer the human-edition of the William Rugby Shirt.