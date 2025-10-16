Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Upcoming BHCA Meetings

Events Committee – Tuesday, October 21st, 6pm, 74 Joy Street

Get your tickets for….

Save The Dates!

Founders Reception – Thursday, November 6th, by invitation only

30th Annual Garlands & Greens – Wednesday, November 19th, 6-9pm, Hampshire House Please Note Corrected Date!

Holiday Decorating – December 3, 6 and 7, Charles Street and the rest of the Hill

BHCA Holiday Concert – Thursday, December 11th, 6pm at the Harvard Musical Association

For further information on BHCA events and meetings, or to volunteer, please contact the BHCA office at 617-227-1922.