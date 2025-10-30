Josiah Quincy Elementary School Hosts Annual Dragons F.I.R.E. Fundraiser on Nov. 20

On November 20, the Josiah Quincy Elementary School will celebrate 178 years of educating Boston’s children with their Dragons F.I.R.E. Fundraiser. The evening event will be filled with tradition, live music, and a delightful 10-course meal, taking place at the Empire Garden Restaurant in Chinatown.

By instilling F.I.R.E. values — Focus, Integrity, Respect, and Empathy — the school strives to shape the future leaders of the city and beyond. This year the goal is to raise $200,000 to maintain the exceptional level of education and enrichment that defines the Pre-K–5th grade experience for more than 725 students. Funds raised will provide additional resources to help students learn, grow, and excel through:

Technology such as computers, tablets, software

STEM offerings in science, technology, engineering, math

Art & Creative Expression

Movement & Swim Instruction including physical activity programs, equipment

Field Trips to farms, orchards, historical sites, museums

Service & Support

Sponsorship opportunities are available including:

FUEL Sponsorship ($20,000.00): 2 tables (20 seats), a full program book ad in the printed program, recognition on banquet welcome banner, a premium gift, name on welcome banner, and name over photo booth.

LIGHT Sponsorship ($15,000.00): 2 tables (20 seats), a full program book ad in the printed program, recognition on banquet welcome banner, a special gift.

AMPLIFY Sponsorship ($10,000.00): 1 table (10 seats), a half page advertisement in the printed program, recognition on banquet welcome banner, plus a special gif.

MOTIVATE Sponsorship ($5,000.00): 1 table (10 seats), a half page advertisement in the printed program, recognition on banquet welcome banner.

ENERGIZE Sponsorship ($2,500.00): 1 table (10 seats) and a half page advertisement in the printed program.

For more information or to register or make a donation online, please visit SUPPORTJQES.ORG.

In 2022, JQES became the first Boston public elementary school to earn distinction as an International Baccalaureate (IB) Primary Years Program School. This accreditation reflects unwavering commitment to holistic learning through inquiry, interdisciplinary study, and Mandarin language instruction. As the largest elementary school in the Boston Public Schools system, JQES is proud to lead the way in offering this kind of rich, global education to students.