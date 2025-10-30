Legendary Keezers Comes to Charles Street

Special to the Times

Keezers, a legendary vintage clothing store has found a new home at 125 Charles St.

Crisp and clean, a treasure trove of racks of affordable vintage clothing of every variety, shelves of shoes and jewelry displays. Everything is clean, freshly laundered and on hangers, separated by categories.

In addition, an expert tailoring capability is now in place after merging with Le Couturier House of Alterations. A friendly and courteous staff is on hand to guide customers in helping to find just the right clothing and just the right fit at just the right price. You’ll find wonderful, fully arranged and easy to find items of exactly what you are looking for among racks of tweed sport coats, shirts, trousers, pristine Brooks Brothers duffle coats, women’s clothing of every size and variety, and all in keeping with the store’s legendary history.

Legendary, yes! A history that has found fame in Cambridge and Porter Square and now Beacon Hill. And legend has it that JFK supposedly sold his clothes at the Cambridge location at the end of each semester when he was at Harvard.

Keezers was established and named for its founder, Max Keezer, in 1895 in Cambridge, Mass. It started as a men’s clothing store as a co-op for Harvard students to sell their used suits. It became a fixture for buying and selling high quality second-hand and new apparel and outfitting generations of people including Nobel laureates, future presidents, and celebrities. A century and more of a history dedicated to serving all with affordable clothing and accessories for one and all.

Keezers at 125 Charles St. is open seven days a week from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.