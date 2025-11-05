Four incumbent City Councilors at-Large reelected in general election

By Dan Murphy

Mayor Michelle Wu

Council President Ruthzee Louijeune

All four incumbent City Councilors at-Large up for reelection clinched the four open seats in the Tuesday, Nov. 4, general election.

According to the city’s unofficial election results, Council President Ruthzee Louijeune topped the bill, garnering 9.23 percent of the ballot (54,503 votes cast). Trailing her were Councilor Julia Mejia, with 16.74 percent of the ballot (47,422 votes cast); Councilor Erin Murphy, with 16.36 percent of the ballot (46,360 votes cast); and Councilor Henry Santana, with 15.49 percent of the ballot (43,904 votes cast), respectively.

Coming in fifth place in an eight-way race, Frank Baker, who served as the District 3 City Councilor from 2012 to 2024, was edged out, garnering 10 percent of the ballot (28,346 votes cast).

District 8 City Councilor Sharon Durkan ran unopposed and was re-elected to the Boston City Council.

Meanwhile, Mayor Michelle Wu ran unopposed and easily clinched a second term, garnering 93.23 percent of the ballot (78,384 votes cast).

Previously Mayor Wu had handily won a four-way race in the preliminary election on Tuesday, Sept. 9, garnered nearly 72 percent of the ballot in that race (66,398 votes).

Her closet opponent, Josh Kraft, a 58-year-old political newcomer who has worked in the nonprofit sector and is the son of New England Patriots owner, Robert Kraft, trailed Mayor Wu in that race, with just over 23 percent of the ballot (21, 324 votes).

On Sept. 11 – two days after the preliminary election – Kraft officially announced the end of his campaign during an interview with WCVB-TV.