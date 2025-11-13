Neighborhood Roundup

Emerald Necklace Conservancy’s Winter Clothing Drive now underway

The Emerald Necklace Conservancy’s 2025 Winter Clothing Drive to benefit Action for Boston Community Development – a nonprofit that supports more than 100,000 low-income Greater Boston residents each year – is now underway.

Until Nov. 20, donate your new or lightly used winter clothing for all ages to: Shattuck Visitor Center, 125 The Fenway, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday; James Michael Curley House , 350 Jamaicaway, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday; REI, 401 Park Drive, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday; City Feed & Supply, 66 Boylston St., 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday; and City Feed & Supply, 672 Centre St., 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Items to donate include coats/jackets, sweaters, boots, hats, mittens/gloves, scarves, blankets, snowpants/snow bibs, and warm socks.

MGH Blum Center to host Nov. 18 event

The Blum Patient and Family Learning Center (Blum Center) at Massachusetts General Hospital is hosting a Reiki, Acupressure, and Sound Healing Event on Tuesday, Nov. 18, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Blum Patient and Family Learning Center (MGH Main Campus, White 110.

Coming up in November at the West End Museum

The West End Museum, located at 50 Staniford St., Suite 7, is excited to announce an exciting and varied slate of programming this November.

Attend a walking tour of the West End’s Bulfinch Triangle led by Duane Lucia on Saturday, Nov. 15. Explore these curious and storied blocks laid out by America’s first native-born architect.

On Sunday Nov. 16, the museum presents ‘Free to All: Book Swap and Social.’ This free event will be open to book lovers of any age. Take a book, leave a book, and learn about the pioneering West End Branch librarian Fanny Goldstein.

Finally, spend your Friday evening at the West End Museum on Nov. 21 from 8-11 p.m. for Late Night at the Museum. Enjoy games, drinks, and fun while dancing the night away to a silent disco party.

More information and links to purchase tickets can be found at: website www.thewestendmuseum.org/programs/

WEM’s Bullfinch Triangle Walking Tour set for Nov. 15

The West End Museum will be offering a Bullfinch Triangle Walking Tour, led by Duane Lucia, on Saturday, Nov. 15, at 11 a.m., leaving from the museum at 150 Staniford St., Suite 7 (on Lomasney Way).

Admission is $12.51 per person. Register online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bullfinch-triangle-walking-tour-tickets.

Sasha Cooke in concert Nov. 16 at Calderwood Hall

Mezzo-soprano Sasha Cooke will perform Sunday, Nov. 16, from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum’s Calderwood Hall at 25 Evans Way

One of America’s greatest singers, Cooke takes a night off from the global operatic stage to present a program of American songs, including a Gardner Museum co-commissioned Boston premiere from Jasmine Barnes. Cooke’s program with pianist Myra Huang, titled Of Thee I Sing, celebrates the rich tapestry of American song while offering a nuanced exploration of the still-unrealized American dream. It includes music by iconic 20th and 21st century American composers such as William Bolcom, George Gershwin, Samuel Barber, Jennifer Higdon, Aaron Copland, Michael Tilson Thomas, and Stephen Sondheim, as well as emigre composers Alma Mahler and Erich Wolfgang Korngold.

Tickets each cost between $40-85 while students and children, ages 5-17, are each admitted for $20; visit: https://www.gardnermuseum.org/calendar/sasha-cooke-11.16.25

Well-being event offered in November at MGH Blum Center

This fall, the Center for Comprehensive Healing (CCH), in partnership with the Small Steps Healing Project, is providing a free pop-up healing clinic to the Mass General Brigham community.

This clinic gives patients, caregivers, community members, MGB providers, and MGB staff the chance to try out integrative healing practices such as acupressure, reiki, and sound healing in a low-barrier, no-cost setting. With guidance from trained practitioners, attendees can explore different approaches to healing and discover what resonates with them.

The clinic will be held at the Blum Center, White 110 (MGH main campus) from 11a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 18. Walk-ins are welcome on a first-come, first-served basis.

Events coming to MGH Blum Center in December

The Blum Patient and Family Learning Center (Blum Center) at Massachusetts General Hospital is hosting a number of in-person educational and wellness sessions at the Blum Center (MGH Main Campus, White 110), including Mental Health Matters: A Journey Towards a Happier You on Tuesday, Dec. 2, from 5 to 6 p.m.; Lymph Flow Chair Yoga on Wednesday, Dec. 3, from noon to 1 p.m.; From Fatigue to Vitality: Unlocking the Power of Sleep Health on Thursday, Dec. 4, from 5 to 6 p.m.; The Myths and Facts of Gluten-Related Disorders on Monday, Dec. 8, from noon to 1 p.m.; and Surgery 101: What to Expect When Your Loved One Has an Operation on Monday, Dec. 15, from 4 to 5 p.m.

All sessions are free. For more information, call the Blum Center at 617-724-7352.

Free lessons in American Mahjong offered at St. Joseph Catholic Church

The Volunteer Instructors for the American MahJong Community are offering free lessons for new and experienced players.

The group meets on Wednesdays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., on the first and third Wednesdays of each month in the Community Room at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 68 William Cardinal O’Connell Way.

To sign up or for more information, email Audrey Tedeman ([email protected]), or Julia Forbes ([email protected] or Sandy Connor ([email protected]).