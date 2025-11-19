Part One Crime in Area A-1 Down Negligibly

By Dan Murphy

Heading into this Thanksgiving, the rate of Part One crime in Area A-1 was negligibly less than last year.

According to Boston Police, 1,971 incidents of Part One crime were reported in the district, which includes Beacon Hill, Chinatown, Downtown, and the North End, between Jan. 1 and Nov. 9, 2025, compared with 1,977 incidents during the same timeframe last year.

This year marked a nearly 7-percent increase from the five-year average of 1,846 Part One crime incidents in the district, however.

The number of homicides remained the same in the district, with one each this year and last, while the five-year average in this category is 1.6 incidents.

Rapes and attempted rapes decreased more than 27 percent as the number fell to 16 from 22 last year, while the five-year average in this category is 20.6 incidents.

Robberies and attempted robberies were down about 9 percent as the number dropped to 117 from 129 last year, while 130.4 is the five-year average in this category.

Incidents of domestic aggravated assault were down more than 17 percent as the number fell to 19 from 23 last year. The five-year average for this category in the district is 24.8 incidents.

Likewise, incidents of non-domestic aggravated assault decreased almost 19 percent, with the number falling to 180 from 221 last year. The five-year average for this category in the district is 199.8 incidents.

Commercial burglaries spiked around 75 percent, with the number climbing to 114 from 65 last year. The five-year average for this category in the district is 72.2 incidents.

In contrast, residential burglaries saw a slight decrease as the number fell to 37 from 39 last year, while 40 is the five-year average for this category in the district.

Incidents of larceny from a motor vehicle were down more than 12 percent, with the number falling to 169 from 193 last year. The five-year average for this category in the district is 208.2 incidents.

In contrast, other larcenies saw a slight uptick as the number climbed to 1,242 from 1,228 last year. The five-year average for this category in the district is 1,062.6 incidents.

Incidents of auto theft increased nearly 36 percent, with 76 this year, compared to only 56 last year. The five-year average for this category in the district is 85.2 incidents.

Citywide, Part One crime was down around 2 percent this year, with the number falling to 14,432 from 14,733 incidents last year. This year has seen a nearly 3-percent increase from the citywide five-year average of Part One crime of 14,057 incidents.