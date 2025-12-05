Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Holiday Decorating Begins!

Holiday Decorating will begin tomorrow, December 6th and continue through Sunday, December 7th. If you are available to help, please contact the office at 617-227-1922 to let us know, or just come to 74 Joy Street either day after 9am. Come share some holiday cheer with your community!

Thank you to all neighbors who have donated to help defray the cost of the decorations.

We are also planning our famous post-decorating Pizza Party on Sunday, December 7th, at 74 Joy Street. Come by at 5pm to have pizza and beer after your hours of hard work!

BHCA Holiday Concert – Thursday, December 11th, 6pm at the Harvard Musical Association. Tickets still available at bhcivic.org.

Mark Your Calendars!

Bricks & Bubbles – A Celebration of Preservation; Thursday, March 5, 2026, The Liberty Hotel (Corporate sponsorship opportunities are available. Please contact the BHCA for more information at [email protected]).

For further information on BHCA events and meetings, or to volunteer, please contact the BHCA office at 617-227-1922.