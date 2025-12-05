Neighborhood Roundup 12-5-25

Nichols House Museum offers holiday events

The Nichols House Museum, located at 55 Mt. Vernon St., offers Candlelight Tours on Dec. 9 and 17 at 5:30 and 6:30 p.m.

Experience the Nichols House by (electric) candlelight on one of our evening tours. Each room is bedecked with seasonal trimming inspired by Nichols family traditions and turn-of-the-20th-century styles.

The museum will then sponsor an Author Visit with Matt Tavares on Dec. 6 at 3 p.m.

In partnership with Beacon Hill Books & Café, the museum is welcoming author Matt Tavares. He’ll read his newest book, ‘Dasher and the Polar Bear,’ as well as his classic version of ‘‘Twas the Night Before Christmas,’ which is set on Beacon Hill and features the Nichols House. Enjoy stories in the Nichols House parlor, then get your copies of the books signed. Both books are available to purchase in advance and on the day of the event from Beacon Hill Books & Cafe.

The museum offers Beacon Hill Holiday House Tour on Dec. 14 from noon to 4 p.m.

Be a part of the 30th annual Beacon Hill Holiday House Tour with the Nichols House Museum. A celebration of our historic neighborhood’s festive best, the Tour offers the rare opportunity to experience private homes decorated for the holiday season. This fundraiser showcases outstanding examples of historic preservation, as well as creative modern interpretations and adaptations in a broad range of architectural and interior design styles throughout Beacon HillTickets are available now.

Also, the museum will be decorated with seasonal trimmings from Thanksgiving through New Year’s. In November and December, tours are offered Thursday through Saturday, at 10 and 11 a.m., and noon, and on Sunday at 11 a.m., noon, and 1 p.m. During tour hours, visit the museum shop and view the current exhibit.

Visit nicholshousemuseum.org for more information on the Nichols House Museum.

Events continue at MGH Blum Center in December

The Blum Patient and Family Learning Center (Blum Center) at Massachusetts General Hospital is hosting a number of in-person educational and wellness sessions at the Blum Center (MGH Main Campus, White 110), including Dec. 8, from noon to 1 p.m.; and Surgery 101: What to Expect When Your Loved One Has an Operation on Monday, Dec. 15, from 4 to 5 p.m.

​All sessions are free. For more information, call the Blum Center at 617-724-7352.

WECA Annual Meeting and Holiday Party set for Dec. 11

WECA members will celebrate 2025 successes and look forward to the group’s continuing efforts to keep the West End community a special place for all residents. All members welcome to attend on Thursday, Dec. 11, from 5-8 p.m., at Hub Hall at North Station.

Come play Mah Jongg at the West End Community Center

Whether you are a beginner or an experienced player, you are invited to join the friendly Mah Jongg group. Instructors will be available to help new players, and everyone is welcome. Come meet new people, socialize, and play the game.

​The group meets on the first and third Wednesdays of each month from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the West End Community (within the West End Neighborhood Center), 75 Blossom Court (entrance on Thoreau Path).

​To sign up or for more information, email Audrey Tedeman([email protected]) or Sandy Connor([email protected]).