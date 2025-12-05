Two pedestrian bridges designed by Hill resident Miguel Rosales receive total of three awards

Three prestigious bridge design awards were recently awarded to a pair of pedestrian bridges designed by longtime Beacon Hill resident Miguel Rosales.

​The Marion Street Bridge in Seattle, Wash., was named the grand prize winner in the discipline of Architecture and subcategory of Infrastructure in the 18th edition of Grands Prix Du Design awards ceremony held in Montreal, Canada.

​Additionally, the Hickory Rivewalk Bridge in Hickory, N.C., was recognized in the category of Architectural Design for Bridges and Public Infrastructure at the Built Design Awards 2025 in Basel, Switzerland.

​The Hickory Rivewalk Bridge will also be recognized with an award in the category of bridges and architecture at the upcoming American Architecture Awards ceremony on Dec. 11 in Chicago, Ill.

​“I am honored to have been recognized for two of my pedestrian bridges. Receiving infrastructure and design awards at both national and international levels is a gratifying and memorable experience,” said Rosales, founding principal of the venerable Boston bridge design firm, Rosales +, in an email. “These bridges have significantly enhanced the quality of life for residents in the surrounding areas and have become a source of civic pride in the communities in which they were constructed.”