Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Project Oscar Compost Bins on Cambridge Street

According to the Zero Waste Department the food waste bins have already collected over 3 TONS of food scraps! Located on Cambridge Street near the Fire Department, these bins were installed at the request of the BHCA this past June with help from the Office of Neighborhood Services.

Separating and composting our kitchen waste either through private compost collection or at these City bins is a great way to keep rodents at bay.

A Successful Holiday Decorating Weekend!

Thank you to all of our donors and volunteers for helping us decorate the neighborhood with holiday cheer! Over 40 volunteers came to join in the fun! With the weather cooperating as well, we were able to finish on Sunday and enjoy a pizza get-together in the evening! See pictures on Pages 8 and 9!

Upcoming Meetings

BHCA Architecture Committee – Monday, December 15th, at 5:30 pm via Zoom

BHCA Zoning & Licensing – Wednesday, January 7th, 6pm via Zoom

Mark Your Calendars!

Bricks & Bubbles – A Celebration of Preservation; Thursday, March 5, 2026, The Liberty Hotel (Corporate Sponsorship opportunities are available at bhcivic.org.)

For further information on BHCA events and meetings, or to volunteer, please contact the BHCA office at 617-227-1922.