Park Street School Celebrates 25 Years of Opening its Doors

Special to the Times

It began as a wish in 1999. It grew into a desire.

And then, Park Street School (PSS) became a realized dream, backed by research. Long waiting lists at preschools in downtown Boston provided convincing evidence that there was demand for a high-quality preschool. A group of mothers met and dreamed, and Park Street Kids was born – officially incorporated as a non-profit corporation in the fall of 1999. With 36 Toddlers and Preschoolers enrolled and four faculty and staff, Park Street Kids opened its doors at One Park Street.

In the blink of an eye, again in recognition of the need expressed by community leaders and families, a decision was made in the fall of 2002 to offer an elementary school to the community. It would be called “Park Street School.” Finding 67 Brimmer Street in the flat of the Beacon Hill neighborhood was indeed a gift. For nearly 100 years, the building at 67 Brimmer Street was a landmark at the corner of Brimmer and Chestnut Streets. Home to schools and colleges since the Brimmer School left Beacon Hill, the building remained a historic symbol of Boston’s rich educational history. In September of 2005, Grades 1-3 and Kindergarten moved into their newly renovated building. In its twenty-fifth year, the school serves more than 225 students through sixth grade.

This December, Park Street School concludes its celebration of 25 remarkable years. And what a year it has been!

As the school prepares to enter 2026, it looks back with immense gratitude for each family, student, friend, neighbor, and supporter. It looks back with tremendous thankfulness for its neighborhood and the larger community of downtown Boston. It looks back with appreciation for 25 years of dedicated educators who have sought to know and love each child, and who have inspired and guided PSS students toward a lifelong love of learning and care for others.

“This milestone is not just a celebration of our past,” shares Park Street School Founding Mom Laura Perkins, “but it is a testament to God’s faithful provision and the strong foundation we have built together. We marvel at both God’s faithfulness as well as the dedication of our families that have shaped our vibrant community.”

For over the past quarter-century, Park Street School has remained steadfast in its mission to serve and unite children from many backgrounds in the Boston area and to be a school that embodies the highest academic standards. Tracy Bradley, Park Street School’s founding Head of School, who remains at the school’s helm, remains grateful, as well, for the school’s commitment to its original mission and vision. “Our commitment to maintaining high academic standards and fostering the development of the whole child, while modeling empathy and care,” she says, “has allowed us to cultivate a diverse community where families and faculty come together to enjoy authentic friendship and support.”

Kicking off the year, Park Street School’s community enjoyed several events and new ventures including: the inauguration of its first Founders Day over the weekend of October 25, 2024, with a Convocation Chapel, an all-school Celebration on the Esplanade, the Introduction of the new PSS Mascot – the PSS Knight, and a Founder’s Day Dinner with Founding families, the Board of Trustees, and Board of Visitors. The school kicked off its Capital Campaign and saw two building projects near completion (which are never convenient for neighbors, but which also spark deeper gratitude for them!). They also enjoyed a special Alumni Reception, Pancake Breakfast, and an extra-special 25th Anniversary Gala at the Boston Public Library in April.

As the school looks forward to the next milestone, it does so with excitement, purpose, and great enthusiasm. Armed with a new five-year strategic plan, and with a newly enhanced Science Lab, a much-needed flexible, multi-purpose space for students for performing arts, after-school programming, and special events, and new rooms designed for individualized instruction, multi-media and learning labs, private meetings, and larger conference room spaces, the school is poised to enter 2026 ready for growth.

“We’ve been incredibly blessed,” concludes Tracy Bradley, “We are so thankful for our location here in Beacon Hill, and the many downtown neighborhoods we have the privilege to serve. We look forward to seeing how we can serve families in the coming 25 years. What a privilege it has been!”