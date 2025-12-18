Advent School holds Coat Drive

Special to the Times

Advent School students hold signs advertising their Coat Drive. The school delivered more than 130 new coats to local children.

Each December, The Advent School’s students and families join together for its annual Coat Drive, supporting an elementary school in Boston. This year, the school’s reach expanded to also include a new program, Kickoff for Kids, to provide winter jackets for children in need.

Advent’s goal was a challenging 100 coats. Thanks to the hard-working students and their families, on December 3, the school contributed more than 130 new winter coats for local kids.

Students in Grade 4–6 students took the lead — transforming this effort into a true student-led initiative in service and community care. After reading The Mitten Tree and reflecting on the importance of giving, students brainstormed how they could inspire others to get involved. Working in their advisory groups, they took on a range of leadership roles:

• Grade 4: Designed and hung signs around the school to promote the Coat Drive

• Grades 5–6: Created digital flyers in Canva to share with families

• All students:

– Wrote three emails to family, friends, or neighbors encouraging donations

– Presented the Coat Drive at The Community Share on November 13

– Helped promote the drive during morning drop-off

– Sorted and prepared collected jackets for delivery

Through this project, students discovered the power of collective action and community leadership. By organizing, communicating, and following through, they’re not only keeping others warm this winter — they’re also learning what it means to lead with empathy and purpose.