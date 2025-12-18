Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Report rat burrows, trash put out improperly, and missing bricks to 311.

The Importance of 311

Boston 311 is a free service that connects you with the City of Boston for non-emergency help and information. Whether you’re reporting a broken streetlight, looking up your trash day, or trying to reach the right department, 311 makes it easier. You can contact the city by calling 3-1-1 or 617-635-4500, using the BOS:311 app to upload photos, or submitting a request online at [email protected]—any time, any day.

Report missing bricks, trash put out incorrectly, and contractor parking abuse on the 311 app. Your report assigns a number to the case, and the more reports that come in for that case the quicker the response will be.

It’s up to us to do our part – so use the 311 system whenever you have something to report to the city. Thank you!

Upcoming Meetings

BHCA Zoning & Licensing – Wednesday, January 7th, 6pm via Zoom

Board of Directors – Monday, January 12th, 7pm

Save the Date!

Bricks & Bubbles – A Celebration of Preservation; Thursday, March 5, 2026, The Liberty Hotel (Corporate Sponsorship opportunities are available at bhcivic.org.)

For further information on BHCA events and meetings, or to volunteer, please contact the BHCA office at 617-227-1922.