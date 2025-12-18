Healey-Driscoll Administration Awards Over $750,000 in Grants to Support Greater Food Access

Special to the Times

The Healey-Driscoll Administration announced $779,458 in funding to improve food access in underserved communities throughout Massachusetts by increasing local food production. The funding will directly support the growth of urban farms, community gardens, and food business operations, targeting areas that struggle with food insecurity.

Among the recipients are: $20,979 to Trustees of Reservations for Improving pathways for senior and mobility-challenged garden implements and $85,000 to Commonwealth Kitchen, for their Large-scale specialized food processing equipment.

The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources (MDAR) is awarding grants through the state’s Urban Agriculture Program and the Massachusetts Food Ventures Program to 17 organizations. The funds will help strengthen the local food system, increase local food production, and expand retail and distribution channels to distribute more healthy, fresh food across the state.

“With President Trump repeatedly attacking the programs that help Massachusetts families afford food, programs like these will increase the supply of locally grown healthy, affordable food,” said Governor Maura Healey. “These awards are supporting local jobs, farmers and small food businesses that keep money circulating in our local economy and provide essential food for the people of Massachusetts.”

“Investing in community gardens and urban farms gives neighborhoods more control over their own food supply” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “These projects increase consistent access to fresh and local produce, create real opportunities for skill-building, and help communities build reliable distribution systems.”

The Urban Agriculture Program will provide resources to urban farms and community gardens to increase their production capacity. This means more local food for low-to-moderate income residents who often face challenges accessing fresh, affordable, nutritious food.

The Massachusetts Food Ventures Program helps increase food access by funding infrastructure to support processing, distribution channels, and retail outlets that are located primarily in or near communities of low or moderate income, including Gateway Cities and rural communities. Completed projects will enhance access to Massachusetts-grown, harvested, or caught food products through the development of collaborations with local agricultural enterprises and public/private entities.

“Fresh, affordable food is a basic need for our communities across Massachusetts,” said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper. “Programs like Urban Agriculture and Food Ventures strengthen our local food system by increasing production and distribution capacity as demand for local food continues to grow.”

“Our food access programs have been transformative in helping to create a stronger local food system,” said MDAR Commissioner Ashley Randle. “The Food Ventures Program provides opportunities for mid-range businesses, creating greater access to Massachusetts grown food, and increasing post-harvest opportunities for farmers. Through the Urban Agriculture Program, more food will be grown in urban neighborhoods, helping to ensure that residents in these communities have greater access to local fresh produce, improving their health outcomes and enhancing their quality of life.”

“I am glad to see the release of this grant funding, particularly to two organizations in Springfield, Wellspring Harvest and Nordica St. Community Farm, who do such great work uniting our communities and providing healthy food and nutritional education to their members,” said Senator Adam Gómez (D – Hampden). “We must continue to invest in community centered food resources throughout the commonwealth, shortening the distance that our food travels and mitigating gaps in supply chains that only drive up prices, and I am proud of this administration for prioritizing these efforts.”

“I’m thrilled to see much needed help during these troubling economic times,” said Representative Steven Ouellette (D – Westport). “This funding will provide opportunities that are critical components to communities in my district and beyond.”