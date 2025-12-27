City of Boston and Public Health Commission Warn Residents of a Significant Increase in Flu Cases

Special to the Times

The City of Boston and Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) are informing residents that flu cases are surging earlier this year than last year, with a recent increase of 114% in reported cases. Flu related emergency department visits also increased 44% in that same period of time. The rate of infection is increasing most rapidly among children, with those under age five seeing an 83% increase and those ages 5–17 experiencing a 217% increase. This uptick in flu cases is occurring a month earlier than last season, when Boston did not hit these numbers until January. Further information on rates in Boston can be found on the Flu Dashboard and Wastewater Dashboard.

Residents, especially children and older individuals who are also at high risk, are encouraged to get their annual flu vaccine. Vaccines are highly effective at lowering the risk of severe illness and hospitalization from the flu and are essential for keeping yourself and your community safe this winter. BPHC recommends that everyone age 6 months or older receive an annual flu vaccine. BPHC has hosted 27 free vaccine clinics across 15 neighborhoods, vaccinating more than 2,500 individuals. Despite those and other efforts, as of December 6th, only 30% of Boston residents were vaccinated for the flu.

“Flu cases are on the rise in Boston, and we are urging residents to protect themselves and their loved ones from respiratory illnesses which can cause hospitalization and severe illness,” said Bisola Ojikutu, MD, MPH, FIDSA, Commissioner of Public Health for the City of Boston. “Flu spreads easily during this time of the year when we gather together indoors. It is not too late to get vaccinated. Vaccination is the best tool we have to prevent serious illness. The Boston Public Health Commission will be hosting additional vaccination clinics throughout the city in January.”

Appointments to get a flu or COVID-19 shot can also be made at local pharmacies, your community health center, your primary care physician, or at a clinic sponsored by one of the Boston’s hospitals. You can find more information about available vaccines in your area at www.vaccinefinder.org. Community-based organizations also host free flu vaccine clinics around the city, and BPHC will be hosting additional free vaccination clinics for anyone 6 months and over in January 2026; updates can be found at boston.gov/vaccine-clinics, or by calling the Mayor’s Health Line at 617-534-5050.

By practicing core prevention strategies, you can protect yourself and others from flu and other respiratory illnesses. Strategies include practicing good hand hygiene, increasing ventilation and staying home and away from others when sick. Wearing a mask provides added protection against flu, COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses when in crowded spaces. You should consider wearing a mask if you or someone in your household are at increased risk of severe disease.

Individuals at high risk of complications from respiratory infections, including people under two or over 65 years of age, pregnant people, immunocompromised individuals and people with chronic illnesses, should seek medical care if they develop flu-like symptoms or are exposed to flu; early testing and antiviral treatment of flu and COVID can prevent severe illness and hospitalization.

Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) is the country’s oldest health department. We envision a thriving Boston where all residents live healthy and fulfilling lives. To accomplish this, BPHC works in partnership with communities to protect and promote the health and well-being of all Boston residents, especially those impacted by racism and systemic inequities. Learn more about our work at boston.gov/bphc.