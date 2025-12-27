Stop & Shop to Help Feed 2,000 Boston Students during the Two-week Holiday Break

Special to the Times

Stop & Shop is partnering with the YMCA of Greater Boston on a special holiday food distribution to ensure Boston students have access to nutritious meals during the extended two-week holiday break. 70% of Boston Public School (BPS) students are characterized as low income and depend on free school breakfast and lunch programs, but can be left without consistent access to food during extended school closures. To help bridge the gap for these families in need, the Stop & Shop School Food Pantry Program is donating more than $65,000 worth of nonperishable food items to be distributed across 20 BPS schools, prioritizing 2,000 Boston students and families who can benefit the most. In total, Stop & Shop is donating over 22,000 meals to nourish BPS students and their families over the holiday break.

“For students who rely on free school meals, an extended break can create real anxiety about when and where their next meals will come from. Stop & Shop wanted to help bridge that meal gap so students can set aside those worries and fully enjoy their time off with their families,” said Roger Wheeler, President of Stop & Shop. “We know the holidays can be financially challenging for many, and we hope this donation can help families focus on the joy of the season rather than the cost of food.”

The holiday food bags were assembled by volunteers from Stop & Shop, the YMCA of Greater Boston, Boston Public Schools and Mayor Wu’s Community Engagement Cabinet at the Greater Boston Collaborative Food Hub, a 27,000-foot warehouse established to address the need for greater cold storage and strengthen the city’s food access network. Each bag contains non-perishable food items including canned proteins, pasta, fruit cups and other healthy pantry staples to create approximately 11 meals. In partnership with the Y’s Hunger Prevention Program, the completed bags were delivered to the 20 BPS schools where they will be distributed to students before December 19th, when Boston school’s close for the two-week holiday break.

“No one should have to face uncertainty about their next meal but unfortunately, this is occurring for too many of our neighbors. Thanks to the partnership of Stop & Shop, Boston Public Schools, and Hub Schools, we can help thousands of Boston families bridge the gap and meet needs and be there for each other” said David Shapiro, CEO YMCA of Greater Boston.

“Boston Public Schools is committed to ensuring that our students have access to free, healthy, nutritious meals throughout the school year so students come to school ready to learn,” said Eric Stevens, Interim Executive Director of Food and Nutrition Services, Boston Public Schools. “We extend our gratitude to Stop & Shop for their partnership as we work together to expand access to the resources that support the well-being of our students and families.”

The Stop & Shop School Food Pantry Program has partnered with BPS Schools for 6 years serving 18 schools through in-school pantries, and the program’ donations total nearly $800,000 to date. The Stop & Shop School Food Pantry Program was established in 2019 to limit barriers impacting students’ ability to succeed in the classroom by making sure that they have consistent access to food. The program currently serves over 280 schools across the northeast, including 84 in Massachusetts. It is one of the largest school food pantry programs in the country.

In addition to the holiday distribution, Stop & Shop hosted a holiday celebration at the Mattahunt Elementary School, a BPS Hub School and Stop & Shop School Food Pantry partner, providing cookies and milk for the entire school. Students were able to take photos with Wally the Green Monster, who was dressed in a Santa hat and holiday jersey. The Mattahunt school received 125 of the holiday bags distributed for winter break.

