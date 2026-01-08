Notice of Public Hearing

The Beacon Hill Architectural Commission will hold a Zoom public hearing on January 15 at 5 p.m.

Subject of the hearing will be applications for Certificates of Design Approval on the agenda below, reviews of architectural violations, and such businesses as may come before the commission, in accordance with Chapter 616 of the Acts of 1955 of the Massachusetts General Law as amended. Applications are available by request. Applicants or their representatives are required to attend, unless indicated otherwise below. Sign language interpreters are available upon request.

Attention: This hearing will only be held virtually and NOT in person. You can participate in this hearing by going to the Zoom Hearing or calling 1 (929) 205-6099 and entering meeting id # 160 638 4583. You can also submit written comments or questions to [email protected].

I. Ratification Of November 20, 2025 and December 18, 2025 Public Hearing Minutes

Ii. Violation Review Hearing

APP # 26.0534 BH 31 Charles Street

Applicant: Jean-Raphael Comte; Sisley Cosmetics Proposed Work: Ratifi cation of unapproved window decals.

III. Design Review Hearing

APP # 26.0515 BH 127 Mount Vernon Street

Applicant: Daryl Ramdehal

Proposed Work: Replace existing intercom system.

APP # 26.0516 BH 8 Walnut Street

Applicant: Gina Usechek

Proposed Work: Install garage door keypad.

APP # 26.0520 BH 40 Joy Street

Applicant: Michael Fay; Street & Company

Proposed Work: Replace existing intercom system.

APP # 26.0541 BH 59 Chestnut Street

Applicant: Zaid Mongell

Proposed Work: Repaint front door Louisburg Green-HC-113.

APP # 26.0551 BH 29-31 Brimmer Street

Applicant: Timothy Burke; Timothy Burke Architecture

Proposed Work: Remove thin brick on the party wall shared with 33 Brimmer Street and install new 12” wide fl at seam aluminum panels.

IV. Administrative Review/Approval: In order to expedite the review process, the commission has delegated the approval of certain work items, such as those involving ordinary maintenance and repair, restoration or replacement, or which otherwise have a minimal impact on a building’s appearance, to commission staff pending ratification at its monthly public hearing. Having been identified as meeting these eligibility criteria and all applicable guidelines, the following applications will be approved at this hearing:

Applicants whose projects are listed under this heading Need Not Appear at the hearing. Following the hearing, you will be issued a Determination Sheet to present at the Inspectional Services Department (1010 Massachusetts Avenue) as proof of project approval when applying for permits. ISD personnel will send an electronic copy of your building-permit application to the commission staff for review. (To avoid potential confusion, the text of your building-permit application should be consistent with the project description given below.) Commission staff will accordingly authorize the execution of the work, attaching any applicable provisos, reflecting the relevant guidelines and precedents.

Please Note That Following Issuance Of An Approval Letter By Email No Further Correspondence Will Be Issued For The Applications Listed Below. The electronic building-permit application as annotated by commission staff will constitute your Certificate of Appropriateness; this will be valid for two years from the date of the approval letter. The applicant is required to notify the commission of any project changes; failure to do so may affect the status of the approval.

If you have any questions not addressed by the above information, please contact staff at 617.635.1935 or [email protected] Thank you.

APP # 26.0572 BH 8 Louisburg Square: Replace one non-historic rear entrance door and one front elevation (under the stairs) door. The rear elevation door is visible from West Cedar Street. The new door would be wood, true divided, 15 light, with no low-e glass to more align with the existing home and original pane configuration. Paint in kind. The front door under the granite stairs is non-historic, and proposed for replacement in wood, true-divided light. Nine light upper section and two inset panel lower section. All the existing solid brass custom hardware would be re-used: Mail slot, mortise, lockset & knob. The existing steel grille on the inside would be restored & rehung on the new door. No existing masonry would be altered. Exterior of the door would be painted semi-gloss black to match.

APP # 26.0417 BH 51 Anderson Street #3: Replace three non-historic windows on front facade in unit #3. Windows will be 1 over 1, wood with no low-e glass.

APP # 26.0566 BH 70 Charles Street: Replace door hardware.

APP # 26.0571 BH 33 Chestnut Street: Replace existing storm window at second fl oor front.

APP # 26.0525 BH 2 Louisburg Square (Adjacent): Install three new tree guards using pre-approved design.

APP # 26.0550 BH 17 Louisburg Square: Replace all 15 non-historic front elevation sash sets keeping the original jambs, brick moldings & wood sills. New cedar shutters painted black to replace the existing non-original shutters & plastic hardware. New shutter pins & tie backs will be metal & match to an original design. Nine new sash sets will be bowed and 6 over 6. These will be templated to original masonry & jamb for exact bow. Six fl at sash sets. All new sash will be fabricated from mahogany, true divided light, 13/16” interior muntin profile width. Clear glass and glazed at the exterior. All sash sets are 6 over 6 pane configurations except the 2nd floor which will be three 6 over 9’s to match the existing. All new sash, jambs, brick moldings and shutters will be painted black at the exterior.

APP # 26.0374 BH 25 Revere Street: At side facade facing Rollins Place, replace one, 1 over 1, non-historic window with one, 1 over 1, wood, with no low-e glass.

APP # 26.0563 BH 4 West Cedar Street: Replace shutters in kind.

V. Staff Updates