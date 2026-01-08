Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Upcoming Meetings

Architecture Committee – Monday, January 12th, 5:30pm via Zoom

Board of Directors – Monday, January 12, 7pm via Zoom

Events Committee – Tuesday, January 20th, 6:30pm via Zoom

Upcoming Events

Bricks & Bubbles – A Celebration of Preservation – Thursday, March 5th, 7pm at the Liberty Hotel – Join us in our annual fundraiser to support the Beacon Hill Civic Association and our work to preserve this historic neighborhood. Tickets available to BHCA Members on January 15th.

For further information on BHCA events or to volunteer, please contact the BHCA office at 617-227-1922.