Breadon Elected City Council President

Coletta Zapata withdraws her candidacy

Staff Report

In a major political development that stunned residents, Liz Breadon was elected the new president of the Boston City Council at its first meeting of the year Monday following the inauguration ceremonies.

Local observers were expecting District 1 Councilor Gabriela Coletta Zapata, who represents East Boston, Charlestown, and the North End, to be elected to the top leadership position on the 13-member board. In the weeks leading up to the vote, Coletta Zapata appeared to have garnered the support from her colleagues for the presidency. But Coletta Zapata withdrew her name from the election Sunday, one day before the vote.

“Upon further reflection, I decided not to seek the nomination for city council president. I’m thankful for those who supported me and I look forward to serving my next term focused on my constituents, protecting Bostonians from divisive federal attacks, and in the health and well-being of my growing family,” said Coletta Zapata.

“I respect the outcome and I remain focused on the work ahead in partnership with Councilor Breadon as our new president,” added Coletta Zapata.

Breadon, the District 9 councilor who represents the Allston and Brighton neighborhoods, defeated District 4 Councilor Brian Worrell, 7-6, in the vote for the council presidency.