Wu and the OYEA Announce Mayor’s Youth Council Cohort

Special to the Times

The 31st cohort of the Mayor’s Youth Council includes 20 high school students from schools across Boston who will represent their peers in City government.

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Office of Youth Engagement and Advancement (OYEA) recently welcomed the 31st cohort of the Mayor’s Youth Council (MYC). The 20 high school students in the new council cohort were inaugurated with a swearing-in ceremony hosted by the Mayor.

“For over 30 years, the Mayor’s Youth Council has fostered a direct connection with our young community leaders, sharing ideas to make Boston a home for everyone,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I am so proud to collaborate with this cohort of changemakers on the issues affecting Boston’s young people.”

The youth on the 2025-26 Council represent nine schools and 12 neighborhoods. They were selected from a pool of 226 applicants for their leadership, civic engagement, and commitment to their communities. The 22 weeks of council year programming will be split into multiple phases; the council members will first plan and host four town halls this winter to identify the top priorities of their peers. Then, they will develop and implement solutions to address them.

“I am grateful for the young people who have stepped forward to serve on this year’s Mayor’s Youth Council,” said José F. Massó, Chief of Human Services. “The City benefits so much from MYC members’ input, guidance and insight and I know this Council will have a big impact as we tackle citywide issues that impact youth and families.”

“Today’s swearing-in of the new Mayor’s Youth Council members marks a powerful reminder that Boston’s future is already stepping up to lead. These young people bring fresh ideas, lived experience, and a deep love for their communities. Their voices will help shape programs and initiatives that impact youth across every neighborhood in our city,” said Pedro Cruz, Executive Director of the Office of Youth Engagement and Advancement. “I’m incredibly proud of their commitment to service and to one another. Together, we are building a Boston where young people are not only heard, but centered in the work of government.”

Since the first Council year commenced in 1995, the MYC has empowered nearly 1,000 Boston high school students to grow in their capacity as civic leaders, represent their peers in City government, and collaborate with City officials. Over the last three decades, Mayor’s Youth Council members have organized youth town halls and events, engaged in service projects, and created awareness campaigns to help address challenges facing Boston’s youth. Council members have developed their leadership skills, commitment to public service, and understanding of local government.

“The swearing-in ceremony reaffirmed that I am someone who can make change in the City and that I represent other youth with the capacity to make change,” said 12th-grader and second-time Council Member Samuel Falke. “Having worked with the Office of Youth Engagement and Advancement before, I’m excited to use what I’ve learned to deepen my impact, work with newer members of the Council, and make contributions that will have a lasting impact when I’m no longer on the Council next year.”

To learn more about the Mayor’s Youth Council and follow along with their work this year, visit boston.gov/myc and follow @mycboston on Instagram. To stay informed about all initiatives from the Office of Youth Engagement and Advancement, visit boston.gov/oyea, and follow our social channels @oyeaboston on Facebook and Instagram, and @oyea.boston.gov on Bluesky.