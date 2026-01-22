Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Bricks & Bubbles Buzz

Our Brick & Bubbles: A Celebration of Preservation fundraiser at the Liberty Hotel is less than six weeks away!

Join us on March 5th at 7pm at the Liberty Hotel for an elegant cocktail party to celebrate historic preservation in our neighborhood, and to raise funds for the BHCA to continue our efforts in community building, civic engagement, and historic preservation.

Thank you to our corporate sponsors (with more to come!):

Plymouth Rock Assurance Group

Reig & Losordo

Pauli & Uribe

AAA Northeast

MF Reynolds

Historic Window and Door

Omni Parker House

Mass Convention Center Authority

LDa Architects

Contact the BHCA office if you would like to be a sponsor of this event.

Tickets are available online at bhcivic.org. Capacity is limited – get your tickets today!

Upcoming Meetings & Events

Young Friends Social – Wednesday, January 28th, 7pm at Teddy’s on the Hill, 9 Bowdoin Street

Meet & Greet – Monday, February 2nd, 6:00pm at 75 Chestnut

Zoning & Licensing Committee – Wednesday, February 4th, 6pm via Zoom.

First Friday Coffee Hour – Friday, February 6th, 8:30am at 74 Joy Street

For further information on BHCA events and meetings, or to volunteer, please contact the BHCA office at 617-227-1922.