BHAC Votes by Majority to Dismiss Violation for Unapproved Window decals at Proposed Charles Street Cosmetics Shop

By Dan Murphy

The Beacon Hill Architectural Commission voted by a majority to dismiss a violation for the unapproved temporary window decals now adorning the proposed future home of a Charles Street shop that will sell luxury skin-care products and cosmetics at the commission’s first monthly public hearing of 2026, which was held virtually on Thursday, Jan. 15.

Sisley Paris Boutique intends to open a retail store in a street-level retail space at 31-33 Charles St. last occupied by Benefit Cosmetics Boutique & Browbar “sometime in June,” said Jean-Raphaël Comte, manager in operations and financial development for the company.

The multiple decals, which display the company logo and store information, have been applied to the exterior of the windows, so not to impact the (invisible to the human eye) UV-filtering film that lines the interior of the windows and protects products on display in the windows from sunlight, said Comte. The decals will only remain in place until the shop opens, he added, and the applicant intends to file another application with the commission for permanent signage ahead of that time.

Staff (Nicholas Armata) informed the applicant that the decals fall under the commission’s jurisdiction, whether they are applied to the interiors or exteriors of the windows, because either way, they are considered part of the windows themselves.

“These are fine. You just have to apply for them and give us set times for when they’ll be up,” advised Armata.

Chair Mark Kiefer acknowledged concerns raised that this case could set a troubling precedent for allowing excessive window decals in the Historic Beacon Hill District, even on only a temporary basis, and that the decals might also seem at odds with “the spirit of the guideline to limit visual clutter on Charles Street.”

But on the other hand, Chair Kiefer pointed to the current condition of the now-shuttered Beacon Hill Hotel, located directly across Charles Street and adorned with plain brown paper covering the windows, as having its own “negative impacts,” especially aesthetic ones.

Commissioner Maurice Finegold noted the unusual circumstance in the neighborhood of the future Sisley space as a large storefront with two entrances. The street-level retail space also rounds Chestnut Street and is comprised largely of plate-glass windows.

Chair Kiefer made a motion to dismiss the violation and ratify the existing conditions, which was supported by himself and Commissioners Finegold and Alice Richmond. The motion came with provisos that the decals remain in place for only six months from the time of the determination, and that if the decals are vandalized or otherwise defaced, the applicant is obligated to return to the commission with plans to replace them in kind or find a suitable alternative.

Vice Chair Arian Allen, who expressed concerns with the precedent this matter could set, cast the sole dissenting vote on the motion.

In another matter, the commission unanimously approved a design review application to replace an existing intercom system at the Firehouse, located at 127 Mount Vernon St., which is home to the nonprofit community center, Hill House.

Daryl Ramdehal, senior property manager for Rogerson Communities, said the Firehouse’s front door was recently replaced, along with the trim and door frame, and as a result the existing intercom system, which has been decommissioned due to its advanced age, no longer fits in its former place.

While a temporary wireless doorbell system is currently in operation, a Hill House staff member said they had been without an intercom system for several months, making it difficult for children to safely enter and exit the building.

The applicant proposed replacing the existing intercom system with a smaller Ring system, said Ramdehal.

While the application had specified a black metal covering for the system, staff noted brass coverings for intercom systems are typically approved within the Historic Beacon Hill District.

Vice Chair Allen made a motion to approve this application as submitted, which was unanimously supported by herself and Commissioners Finegold and Richmond. (Chair Kiefer, who serves on the board for Rogerson Communities on Beacon Hill, recused himself from deliberating in this matter.)

The motion came with provisos that the covering be made of brass and its design be delegated to staff for final approval; and that shop drawings be submitted to staff detailing the new doorjamb conditions prior to work commencing.

The commission also unanimously approved a design review application to replace the existing intercom system at 40 Joy St.

Michael Fay, property manager for Street & Company, said the applicant is proposing a standard Butterfly MX unit, with a brass enclosure box, to replace the old unit, which likely dates back to the 1980s.

Chair Kiefer noted that the proposed design meets the general criteria for the de facto standard staff has established for new intercom systems installed within the Beacon Hill Historic District.

When determined appropriate, the commission would consider such proposals, provided the location selected meets all of the following criteria: that the location of the cover (and intercom system) shall not be on a wall facing the street; that the property has more than two units; that the property has no plans for major internal renovations; that the location is recessed in a door vestibule; that there are not two sets of double-doors, where a device could potentially be located within, and thus exempt from commission review; and that the proposed cover wouldn’t obscure trim or any other existing architectural detail.

Staff also previously stated that the commission hasn’t approved, nor would it ever approve, any Butterfly intercom units with illuminated LED screens mounted on facades facing the street, if the units themselves were visible.

Chair Kiefer made a motion, which was unanimously supported, to approve the application as submitted, with provisos that a proposed brass plate be omitted from the design, so the unit box can be installed directly to the existing wood; that the postal lockbox be installed in a manner “analogous” with the brass cover immediately below it; and that shop drawings be submitted to staff prior to installation.

The commission also unanimously approved a design review application for the installation of a garage door keypad at 8 Walnut St.

The proposed battery-operated keypad, described as being small and black in color, is wireless and wouldn’t require any permanent installation, including drilling into or otherwise permanently altering the granite piers on either side of the brick wall, said the applicant. (The door is located within this brick wall.)

While some suggested that the keypad should be made of brass, staff viewed it as having more of a utilitarian function, rather than being an actual architectural feature.

“That’s my rationale for it being black and not brass. It’s just utilitarian,” added Armata.

Chair Kiefer put forth a motion to approve this application as submitted, which was unanimously supported.

The commission also unanimously approved as submitted a design review application for 59 Chestnut St., which proposed the repainting of the front door in the similar and historically appropriate Louisburg Green-HC-113.