Boston Public Market welcomes Marzae Cellar + Provisions, Opening Spring 2026

Special to the Times

Boston Public Market is proud to announce a new partnership with Marzae, the first and only natural winery in Massachusetts, which will open Marzae Cellar + Provisions in the Market’s largest retail space in Spring 2026. The addition represents a significant expansion of the Market’s offerings and reflects its continued commitment to supporting New England producers through innovative, mission-aligned concepts.

Founded in 2023 by husband-and-wife team Eliot Martin and Katie Luczai, Marzae has quickly built a devoted following for its natural wines that explore the potential of the New England region while enhancing ecological health and strengthening local foodways. Their wines have been featured in top restaurants across the country and recommended by Wine Enthusiast. The Boston Public Market location fulfills the founders’ long-standing vision for an urban tasting room—one designed to bring people together to enjoy regional beverages, food, and shared experiences in the heart of the city.

“Boston Public Market has always been about creating opportunities for local producers to grow while staying rooted in their values,” said Cheryl Cronin, CEO of Boston Public Market. “Marzae embodies that spirit. Their commitment to New England agriculture, environmental stewardship, and community-building makes them a natural fit for the Market, and we’re thrilled to welcome them into our vendor family.”

Marzae Cellar + Provisions at Boston Public Market

Marzae Cellar + Provisions will be a tasting room and gathering place where guests can enjoy Marzae’s wines, aperitifs, and non-alcoholic beverages on site or take their favorites home. Designed as an inviting, unpretentious space, the concept adds a new layer to the Boston Public Market experience while remaining deeply connected to regional sourcing and sustainability.

Highlights of the concept include:

• Flexible Dining Experiences: Walk-in guests can enjoy casual, farm-to-table counter-service offerings throughout the day. In the evening, a portion of the space will transition to a more chef-driven, seasonal dining experience by reservation at the “Kitchen Counter” bar and lounge.

• Draft Wine & Sustainability Innovation: A rarity in the region, the majority of Marzae’s wines will be served on draft, significantly reducing packaging waste and carbon footprint. A refillable growler membership program will allow guests to enjoy Marzae wines at home in a more sustainable and affordable way.

• Curated Provisions: The retail component will feature a carefully selected mix of Marzae merchandise alongside favorite New England-made food and lifestyle products, reinforcing the Market’s commitment to local producers.

“Our vision for Marzae has always been about more than just what’s in the glass,” says co-founder Eliot Martin. “It’s about building community around shared passion and local foodways. We are thrilled to bring that vision to life within the Boston Public Market and welcome the city into our family.”

Coinciding with the Boston Public Market opening, Marzae will launch its long-anticipated non-alcoholic brand, Off Piste Ferments, expanding inclusive beverage offerings within the Market. The opening follows a landmark period for the winery, including the launch of MASSeration, Massachusetts’ first natural wine fair, and the upcoming planting of the state’s first regeneratively farmed vineyard in Haverhill in June 2026.

As a nonprofit organization, the Boston Public Market Association is a “Market on a Mission” to nurture local entrepreneurs who have barriers to fully participating in the Market, educate their visitors on the importance of a resilient and equitable food system, celebrate the bounty of all of New England, and cultivate a diverse community around food.

The Boston Public Market Association, a registered 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization, developed and operates the Market with public impact goals to support: economic development, New England food system resilience, public health and education, affordability, and access. Development of the Boston Public Market in 2015 was a partnership between the Boston Public Market Association, individual and corporate donors, foundations, the City of Boston, and the project’s seed funder, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

The Boston Public Market is an indoor, year-round marketplace featuring about 30 New England artisans and food producers housed under one roof offering fresh foods, prepared meals, crafts, and specialty items. Residents and visitors alike can find seasonal, locally sourced food from Massachusetts and New England, including fresh produce, grocery items, dairy, seafood, baked goods, specialty items, crafts, and prepared breakfast, lunch, and dinner options. Everything sold at the Market is produced or originates in New England, as the seasons allow.

Founded in 2023 by Eliot Martin and Katie Luczai, Marzae is dedicated to producing exceptional natural wines that enhance ecological health and enrich the New England region. As the only natural winery in Massachusetts, Marzae leads the local movement through regenerative farming practices, community events like the MASSeration wine fair, and a commitment to sustainable distribution.