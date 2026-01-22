Owner Makes Difficult Decision to Close Charles Street Liquors

By Dan Murphy

D. Murphy Photo

The now-closed Charles Street Liquors at 143 Charles St.

The decision to close Charles Street Liquors, the longstanding business at 143 Charles St., didn’t come easily for its owner.

“For the past year, my wife and I have wrestled with this difficult decision,” Chris Pedersen told this reporter in an email. “After more than 20 years of following my passion for bringing fine wine and spirits to Beacon Hill, I have decided to close the store.”

His decision came amid a ‘perfect storm’ of professional and personal factors,” according to Pederson, including changing social habits, which have impacted his business.

“We’ve seen a shift in consumption habits and neighborhood demographics since COVID, alongside the sad departure of fellow neighborhood staples like Savenor’s Market, Panificio Bistro & Bakery, The King and I, Figs, and now, The Upper Crust,” he wrote.

The biggest considerations in Pederson’s decision, however, were all personal.

“Last August, I suffered a minor stroke that affected my eyesight and limited my ability to drive into Boston to manage the store daily,” wrote Pederson. “That health scare, combined with turning 65 this past October, really shook up my family and me. It made us realize it was time to prioritize health and family.”

The building itself is currently listed for sale by the estate of his late business partner (who passed away in 2022), and Pedersen, who owns the liquor license for Charles Street Liquors through the end of this year, said the business is also on the market, although he doesn’t hold out much hope of finding a buyer.

“I am not leaving the business world entirely,” added Pedersen. “I still own The UPS Store on Charles Street and five others in Boston, though those are now capably managed by my daughter, Daria, and my general manager, James.”

With the closing of Charles Street Liquors, Pederson has entered the next chapter of his life, and he’s now focusing mainly on his recovery and his family, along with a shared passion he and his wife have for Strongwater Farm Therapeutic Equestrian Center in Tewksbury.

“As a board member there, I’m looking forward to dedicating more time with my wife Lynn working with veterans and trauma survivors, helping them find healing and peace through horses,” added Pedersen.

And while he has only just stepped away from Charles Street Liquors, Pedersen is already pining for his regular interactions with customers on Beacon Hill.

“I will deeply miss my daily interactions with my customers, many of whom I’ve known for 20 years or more,” wrote Pedersen. “Life always changes, but the community on the Hill has been a wonderful part of mine for two decades.”

Chris Pedersen invites readers to contact him via email at [email protected].