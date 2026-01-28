Massport Releases Draft 2025 Strategic Plan; Public Input will Help Shape the Authority’s Vision for the Next Decade

Special to the Times

The Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport) has announced the release of its draft Strategic Plan and is seeking public comment to help shape Massport’s path forward. The Plan builds on Massport’s strengths and a decade of progress, assesses current conditions and trends, and identifies future challenges and opportunities. It balances operational excellence with inclusive forward-looking growth, reaffirming the Authority’s commitment to safe, efficient, sustainable operations that engage and benefit the communities we serve. The Strategic Plan sets a vision for the next decade and outlines a flexible, action-oriented path to achieve it.

The public comment period opens today and runs through March 6th. The Plan and opportunity to provide feedback can be accessed here: https://www.massport.com/strategic-plan.

“Massport has not undertaken a strategic planning effort in a decade. As a central engine of economic activity, we need to plan for the future and respond to growing demand while setting the highest standards for safety, sustainability and community partnership,” said Rich Davey, Massport CEO. “Guided by this vision, we will be transforming aging infrastructure, leveraging emerging technologies and delivering innovative customer-focused experiences and lasting benefits to our communities and the region. We welcome the public’s feedback as we work to achieve these goals.”

Key elements of the 2025 Plan:

The Strategic Plan presents a vision and a roadmap by key Massport assets and across the organization.

Aviation

Massport’s aviation system must adapt to meet increasing demand and emerging technology as Massachusetts and New England are home to several travel-intensive industries and companies that rely on air travel to support their operations and drive economic impact, as well as a large traveling population that depends on safe, efficient and affordable air service.

Boston Logan

International Airport:

With one of the smallest and oldest airport footprints in the country, Logan must invest strategically to maintain safe, efficient, and reliable operations. Priorities include:

A major renovation or replacement of the Air Traffic Control Tower;

Enhancing Boston Logan’s portfolio of high-occupancy vehicle and transit options including implementing innovative ideas like remote terminals;

Modernizing Logan’s terminal core to enhance the passenger experience.

Worcester Regional Airport:

To sustain growth, Worcester will focus on:

Maintaining and expanding commercial passenger service;

Assessing opportunities for potential to grow cargo or logistics operations;

Exploring new opportunities and partnerships with support of community stakeholders.

Hanscom Field

As New England’s premier general aviation airport, Hanscom plays a critical role in supporting business aviation, medical flights, and regional innovation. Priorities include:

Powering the future of aviation innovation with research partnerships and support services;

Advancing Massport’s sustainability and Net Zero efforts, including development and adoption of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF);

Continue to meet metro Boston’s general aviation needs.

Maritime

For nearly 400 years, the Port of Boston has supported regional economic growth and jobs.

Conley Terminal aims to strengthen its position as a reliable, efficient container port with a goal of reaching 200,000 containers by 2035. Achieving best-in-class operational excellence to maximize competitive advantage will require:

Developing a roadmap for crane and wharf upgrades;

Further monetizing and increasing stickiness of customer relationships.

Flynn Cruiseport Boston will focus on improving the passenger experience and enhancing ground access, targeting 600,000 annual passengers by 2035. Priorities include:

Developing core cruise business in collaboration with cruise lines

Improving customer experience and service

Enhancing ground transport access and curbside flow

Real Estate

Massport’s real estate portfolio supports economic growth through waterfront development, maritime industrial uses, and commercial activity. By 2035, Massport aims to generate approximately $100 million in recurring annual revenue. Strategic priorities include:

Attracting and enabling Blue Economy companies;

Funding sustained placemaking activities;

Prioritizing land acquisitions and infrastructure investments.

Organization Wide

Four organization- wide capabilities are essential to delivering on the Plan: Talent, Community, Sustainability & Resilience, and Digital/Data & AI. These are not supporting elements – they are foundational to achieving our mission and advancing Massport’s role as a leader in climate innovation and the region’s sustainability ecosystem.

Our Net Zero strategy continues to be a top priority as we move forward. This strategy addresses all emissions from Massport-controlled sources through sustainable infrastructure and operational improvements. Massport also recognizes the importance of reducing emissions beyond its direct control by extending our influence and building strong partnerships including the adoption of SAF at our airports.

Massport is also committed to advancing the East Boston community’s vision for Piers Park 3. We look forward to working with the community on that.

Massport’s 2025

Strategic Plan is Built on a Decade of Progress

Massport’s 2014 Strategic Plan laid the foundation for major accomplishments across aviation, maritime, and real estate. Accomplishment achieved from the 2014 Strategic Plan include:

Transformed Conley Container Terminal into a “big-ship-ready” facility capable of handling the largest vessels calling the East Coast;

Additional international gates at Boston Logan’s International Terminal E;

Installed a CAT III landing system at Worcester Airport;

Completed Piers Park II in East Boston;

Delivered a dedicated freight corridor and buffer park in South Boston;

Applied the nationally recognized “Massport Model” to the Omni Boston at the Seaport Hotel procurement;

Opened a new Framingham parking garage that reached full utilization on day one;

Connected Boston Logan’s terminals beyond security to enhance the passenger experience;

Expanded Boston Logan’s parking capacity;

Maintained Hanscom Field’s role as New England’s premier general aviation airport and a critical reliever for Boston Logan.

These achievements demonstrate Massport’s ability to deliver on complex projects, adapt to evolving needs, and advance economic growth while strengthening community engagement.