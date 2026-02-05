Eversource Manhole Fire in West End Causes Power and Traffic Disruptions

By Times staff

An Eversource manhole on Cambridge Street in the West End caught fire on Friday morning, Jan. 30, temporarily interrupting power for several hundred customers and causing traffic disruptions in the immediate area, according to published reports.

Around 10:15 a.m., firefighters first responded to a report of a blaze in a manhole at Cambridge and Staniford streets, near the Bowdoin MBTA station, and remained on the scene for an extended time.

On the early morning of Jan. 31, Eversource reportedly installed temporary generators for Mass General Hospital, as well as for the Wyndham hotel and Blackstone Apartments.

Eversource representatives couldn’t be immediately reached for comment.