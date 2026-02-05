News Briefs

Chair Yoga at the West End Library

The Boston Public Library is partnering with the city’s Age Strong Commission to bring chair yoga classes to the West End. Classes run weekly on Fridays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: West End Branch of the Boston Public Library – 151 Cambridge Street Boston, MA 02114

To Register:

Please contact Wesley Fiorentino at [email protected] or call 617-523-3957

Coming up this month at the West End Museum

The West End Museum will be hosting six different events including a full weekend of free entry and an original theatre piece.

On Feb. 7 and 8, admission to The WEM will be free as part of the museum’s Black History Month Centenary Celebration. Learn about Boston’s earliest Black community and participate in a Black history-themed selfie scavenger hunt on Beacon Hill’s Abolitionist Acre.

On Feb. 12, The WEM will be hosting a screening of ‘Chelsea; The Jewish Years,’ a new documentary illuminating the Jewish history of Chelsea, Mass. A Q&A with the creators will take place after the film.

Looking for more immigration history? Come see the museum’s special exhibition on immigration before it closes on Feb. 14.

On Feb. 18, The WEM will have a free reception for the opening of its new special exhibit, ‘The Story of Boston’s BIG DIG’. Be one of the first to see how one of the largest, and most expensive, infrastructure projects in the country came into being.

On Feb. 19, the WEM invite you to bring your current project (or pick up a new one!) at the Winter Social Craft Circle. Bring your friends, meet some new ones, and build community! Tickets are free, but donations are appreciated.

Finally, on Feb. 28, the West End Museum will host the Massachusetts premiere of ‘Pooh’s Birthday Surprise,’ a play for young audiences.This original work celebrates the 100th anniversary of A.A. Milne’s Winnie The Pooh. Join Winnie the Pooh and friends for an afternoon of party planning and fun. Adults accompanying children are free.

More information about all these events, along with links to purchase tickets, can be found online at: www.westendmuseum.org/programs.

Old North Church hosts America’s 250th Exhibit

Step into the story that launched a revolution. During February School Vacation Week, Old North Church Historic Site invites students, families, and history lovers to be among the first to experience new additions to its exhibit celebrating the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States. As the nation looks ahead to July 4, 2026, there’s no better place to explore the origins of American independence than the site where Paul Revere’s famous “one if by land, and two if by sea” lanterns were hung.

Located in the heart of Boston’s North End, Old North offers a fun, immersive, and educational vacation-week experience. Visitors can explore the soaring 18th-century church, discover new semiquincentennial content, and connect classroom lessons to the real places where history happened.

Designated a Site of Conscience by the International Coalition of Sites of Conscience in 2023, Old North Church Historic Site brings Revolutionary-era history together with stories that inspire curiosity, conversation, and civic engagement — making it an ideal School Vacation destination for learners of all ages.

The historic site, which is typically closed to the public during the winter season, will be open Feb. 14 through Feb. 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m (open 12:30 – 5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 15). Families can take advantage of a $10 combo ticket, which includes admission to the church, an immersive audio guide, and a self-guided tour of the historic crypt, where more than 1,100 people are buried. Tours of the Bell Chamber and the Balcony will also be offered periodically throughout the day. For more information, visit: www.oldnorth.com.