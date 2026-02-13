Boston Athenaeum announces exhibition exploring America’s 250 Years of history and memory

The Boston Athenaeum, located at 10½ Beacon St., will mark the nation’s 250th anniversary with a sweeping, year-long exhibition, Imagined Nation, on view now through Nov. 14. Drawing from the institution’s renowned collections, the exhibition invites visitors to explore how Americans have envisioned and challenged the meaning of the nation itself from its very beginnings.

Presented through a dynamic series of installations unfolding across 2026, Imagined Nation traces ideas of history, community, and citizenship. Paintings, rare books, maps, and prints explore how ideals of democracy and community have been reshaped and reimagined for each generation.

“This exhibition highlights the Athenaeum’s extensive and wide-ranging collections relating to American history,” Reed Gochberg, Curator at the Boston Athenaeum, said in a press release. “Imagined Nation features objects that explore the nation as a work in progress, highlighting numerous perspectives on the process of telling history, forging community, and envisioning a shared future.”

In the Leventhal Room, visitors will encounter selections from George Washington’s personal library, including his copies of Thomas Paine’s ‘Common Sense,’ Baron von Steuben’s ‘Regulations for the Order and Discipline of the Troops of the United States,’ works on agriculture and geography, and pamphlets that wrestle with questions of slavery, Indigenous sovereignty, and the role of the federal government.

The Bayard Henry Long Room will feature iconic works such as Mather Brown’s 1788 portrait of John Adams alongside George Deem’s 1972 reimagining of George Washington’s famous Athenaeum portrait, connecting artistic expressions of political power to the evolving project of American storytelling. Thematic displays will explore major events such as the Boston Massacre and the signing of the Declaration of Independence, alongside works highlighting women’s education, science and medicine, and the contributions of Black and Indigenous communities.

The exhibition turns its focus to Boston itself, tracing how communities continue to expand the stories told about the city’s place in American history. Posters promoting mid-century historic sites appear alongside Allan Rohan Crite’s walking tour lithographs of the South End’s Black community and contemporary maps documenting sites of LGBTQ+ activism.

Featuring rotating installations and newly interpreted materials throughout the year, Imagined Nation positions the Athenaeum as a cornerstone of Boston’s contribution to the nation’s semiquincentennial celebration. The exhibition reveals America not as a fixed idea but one that continues to invite reflection and participation.

