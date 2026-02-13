Registration open for Charles River Earth Day Cleanup 

The 27th annual Charles River Earth Day Cleanup will take place on Friday, April 24, and Saturday, April 25, and volunteer registration is now open at CharlesRiverCleanup.org.

This much-loved event brings together over 3,500 community volunteers each year to rejuvenate the parks, forests, playgrounds, paths, and shoreline that surround the Charles River and its tributaries, ensuring the areas remain clean, safe, and beautiful for everyone to enjoy.

“The Charles River Earth Day Cleanup invites the community to give back to the river and parks that are a centerpiece of the community. When volunteers participate in the Charles River Cleanup, they join a movement to help improve the health of the Charles River and park ecosystem,” said Charles River Conservancy Executive Director Laura Jasinski in a press release. “The Conservancy is thrilled to unite volunteers once again for the 27th year.”

Added Sonja Wadman, Executive Director of the Waltham Land Trust: “This annual event is extremely fun and very beneficial to our shared environment. It’s one that always reaches capacity in Waltham, as folks can’t wait to help remove litter and invasive plants from along the river path.”

Since its inception in 1999, the Charles River Cleanup has mobilized thousands of volunteers annually to remove thousands of pounds of litter and invasive plants and assist with park maintenance along the Charles River’s 80-mile stretch and within the 1,100 acres of Emerald Necklace parkland surrounding the Muddy River, a vital tributary of the Charles.

“The Muddy River is the backbone of Boston’s park system, and caring for it means caring for the entire Emerald Necklace and the Charles River,” Karen Mauney-Brodek, President of the Emerald Necklace Conservancy, said in a press release. “Year after year, thousands of amazing volunteers show up ready to roll up their sleeves and protect these public parks—sometimes pulling out everything, including a kitchen sink. On Earth Day, there’s no better place to be than in the park with this incredible community, collecting trash, plastics and more before they flow downstream, and proving just how powerful local stewardship can be.”

Emily Norton, Executive Director of Charles River Watershed Association, added: “We are so grateful to the thousands of volunteers who turn out to remove trash from the banks and parks and roadways near the Charles. We look forward to the day when this cleanup isn’t necessary, but until then, this amazing turnout demonstrates how much people care about a clean, healthy Charles River.

“As the Esplanade Association (EA) celebrates its 25th anniversary year, it’s a joy to once again partner with our sister non-profit organizations, DCR, and volunteers to ensure waste doesn’t reach the harbor,” said Jen Mergel, Executive Director of EA. “We honor the history of the Quinobequin (Charles River) by keeping it clean and vibrant. Join us this year.”

To get involved, learn more and register for the Earth Day Charles River Cleanup at www.charlesrivercleanup.org.

The Charles River Cleanup is coordinated by the Charles River Conservancy, the Charles River Watershed Association, the Emerald Necklace Conservancy, the Esplanade Association, and the Waltham Land Trust, in partnership with the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation.