Rugg Road Paper Co. settles into new home at 130 Charles St.

Since relocating just across the street in November, Rugg Road Paper Co. is now firmly ensconced in its new home at 130 Charles St.

The neighborhood stationery shop left its former home at 105 Charles St. at the end of last July before settling into the street-level space, which was previously home to Marika’s Antique Shop.

Geraldine O’Hagan, managing owner of Rugg Road Paper Co., is seen outside the business’s new home at 130 Charles St.

“It’s been amazing,” said Geraldine O’Hagan, who took over as managing owner of Rugg Road in May of 2018, of the overwhelming reception the business has received since reopening. “We had all our regulars come back in and people who’d heard we’d moved. They all came back to shop, which was great. This community is so very loyal. They missed seeing us, and we missed seeing them, too.”

The move to 130 Charles St. also put Rugg Road on the same block (but opposite sides of the street) as O’Hagan’s other retail business, Paws on Charles, a two-time Boston Magazine ‘Best of Boston’ award-winning boutique pet supply store at 123 Charles St., so this new, closer proximity has undoubtedly come as a convenience for her.

“It makes it so much easier having the two places so close together,” said O’Hagan.

Rugg Road occupies a much larger space than before, which in addition to the previous offerings, now also carries a selection of expensive fountain pens and other high-end writing instruments.

Once Rugg Road had moved into its new space, O’Hagan’s original intention was to hold a party for the community, but the shop reopened right before the holidays, so that plan was temporarily put on hold. The party is now scheduled to take place this spring, said O’Hagan, with the entire community invited to come celebrate Rugg Road in its new home.

“I really want to show off the new space because it looks so wonderful,” she said.

For more on Rugg Road Paper Company, visit ruggroadpaper.com, call 617-742-0002, or email them at [email protected].