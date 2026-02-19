Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Bricks & Bubbles Buzz

Our Brick & Bubbles: A Celebration of Preservation fundraiser at the Liberty Hotel is less than two weeks away! Do you have your ticket yet?

Join us on March 5th at 7pm at the Liberty Hotel for an elegant evening of celebration to highlight historic preservation in our neighborhood, and to raise funds for the BHCA to continue our efforts in community building, civic engagement, and historic preservation. The Liberty Hotel, once the Charles Street Jail, is an amazing example of adaptive reuse and historic preservation and the perfect venue for our celebration.

The evening will include artisan hors d’oeuvres and full bars up on the fifth-floor catwalk. And we’ve assembled some amazing raffle prizes!

Tickets are available at bhcivic.org or call the office at 617-227-1922. Capacity is limited, so get yours today!

Thank you to our Corporate Sponsors and Supporters (with more to come!):

ARCHWAY SPONSORS

AAA Northeast

Pauli & Uribe

Beacon Hill Books & Café

JL Dunn

Egeria

Dunkin’ Donuts

MORTAR SPONSORS

Plymouth Rock Assurance Group

Reig & Losordo

MF Reynolds

Historic Window and Door

Omni Parker House

Mass Convention Center Authority

LDa Architects

Ferree Group

Eastern Bank

SUPPORTERS

Charles Street Meeting House

RODE Architects

F.H. Perry

ZURiTO

Willie’s

Contact the BHCA office if you would like to be a sponsor of this event.

Upcoming Meetings & Events

Young Friends Social – Wednesday, February 25, 7pm; Harvard Gardens

Meet & Greet – Monday, March 2nd, 6pm; 75 Chestnut

Zoning & Licensing Committee – Wednesday, March 4th, 6pm; via Zoom

For further information on BHCA events and meetings, or to volunteer, please contact the BHCA office at 617-227-1922.