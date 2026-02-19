Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Bricks & Bubbles Buzz
Our Brick & Bubbles: A Celebration of Preservation fundraiser at the Liberty Hotel is less than two weeks away! Do you have your ticket yet?
Join us on March 5th at 7pm at the Liberty Hotel for an elegant evening of celebration to highlight historic preservation in our neighborhood, and to raise funds for the BHCA to continue our efforts in community building, civic engagement, and historic preservation. The Liberty Hotel, once the Charles Street Jail, is an amazing example of adaptive reuse and historic preservation and the perfect venue for our celebration.
The evening will include artisan hors d’oeuvres and full bars up on the fifth-floor catwalk. And we’ve assembled some amazing raffle prizes!
Tickets are available at bhcivic.org or call the office at 617-227-1922. Capacity is limited, so get yours today!
Thank you to our Corporate Sponsors and Supporters (with more to come!):
ARCHWAY SPONSORS
AAA Northeast
Pauli & Uribe
Beacon Hill Books & Café
JL Dunn
Egeria
Dunkin’ Donuts
MORTAR SPONSORS
Plymouth Rock Assurance Group
Reig & Losordo
MF Reynolds
Historic Window and Door
Omni Parker House
Mass Convention Center Authority
LDa Architects
Ferree Group
Eastern Bank
SUPPORTERS
Charles Street Meeting House
RODE Architects
F.H. Perry
ZURiTO
Willie’s
Contact the BHCA office if you would like to be a sponsor of this event.
Upcoming Meetings & Events
Young Friends Social – Wednesday, February 25, 7pm; Harvard Gardens
Meet & Greet – Monday, March 2nd, 6pm; 75 Chestnut
Zoning & Licensing Committee – Wednesday, March 4th, 6pm; via Zoom
For further information on BHCA events and meetings, or to volunteer, please contact the BHCA office at 617-227-1922.