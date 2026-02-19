Neighborhood Roundup

Nichols House Museum to offer upcoming virtual program and tours

The Nichols House Museum presents an upcoming virtual program, ‘A Closer Look: Made by Margaret and Rose’ on Wednesday, Feb. 25, at 5:30 p.m.

Among the treasures of the Nichols House Museum’s collection are pieces of furniture crafted by two of the Nichols sisters, Rose and Margaret. In the early 1900s, Margaret hand-built furniture, while Rose was a woodcarver. This virtual program focuses on their work – inspecting the details and sharing stories about their artistic careers – and includes items created by Margaret which were recently given to the Nichols House.

Also, the 1804 Nichols House Museum at 55 Mount Vernon St. was home to an early 20th-century family of artists and activists, along with their domestic staff. The house was preserved as a museum by Rose Standish Nichols, a pioneering woman landscape architect. It is furnished with an original collection, including works by the sculptor Augustus Saint-Gaudens, as well as furniture and textiles handcrafted by Rose and her sister Margaret. Tours are offered on Thursday through Saturday at 10 and 11 a.m., and noon; on Sundays at 11 a.m., noon, and 1 p.m.

For more information, tickets, and to register, visit: nicholshousemuseum.org

Upcoming events at MGH Blum Center

The Blum Patient and Family Learning Center (Blum Center) at Massachusetts General Hospital is hosting several educational and wellness sessions, which are free and take place at the Blum Center (MGH Main Campus, White 110), including Understanding Osteoarthritis: Keeping Your Joints Moving on Monday, Feb. 23, from noon to 1 p.m.; What Is Reiki? An Introduction to Energy Awareness and the Human Biofield on Wednesday, Feb. 25, from 5-6 p.m.; Understanding Palliative Care: Caring for the Person Beyond the Diagnosis on Thursday, Feb. 26, from noon to 1 p.m.; Preparing for Your Medical Appointments on Wednesday, March 11, from 4-5 p.m.; Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia Caregiver Education Series: Building Foundations of Caregiving on Thursday, March 12, from noon to 1 p.m.; Aging and Skin Health: Supporting Healthy Skin Over Time on Monday, March 23, from 2-3 p.m.; Loneliness and Health: How Social Connections Impact Our Well-Being on Tuesday, March 24, from noon to 1 p.m.; and Managing Your Medicines with Confidence on Wednesday, March 25, from 4-5 p.m.

For more information, call the Blum Center at 617-724-7352.

BHCA’s annual fundraiser set for March 5 at The Liberty Hotel

The Beacon Hill Civic Association’s annual fundraiser, ‘Bricks & Bubbles: A Celebration of Preservation,’ is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, at The Liberty Hotel.

To purchase event tickets and learn about sponsorship opportunities, visit: https://bhcivic.charityproud.org/EventRegistration/Index/26021

Come play Mah Jongg at the West End Community Center

Whether you are a beginner or an experienced player, you are invited to join the friendly Mah Jongg group. Instructors will be available to help new players, and everyone is welcome. Come meet new people, socialize, and play the game.

The group meets on the first and third Wednesdays of each month from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the West End Community (within the West End Neighborhood Center), 75 Blossom Court (entrance on Thoreau Path).

To sign up or for more information, email Audrey Tedeman([email protected]) or Sandy Connor([email protected]).