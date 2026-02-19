News Briefs

Classical Guitar Concert

Classical Guitarist Gaëlle Solal will perform in concert on Saturday Feb 28, at 7:30 p.m.

The concert is part of the Boston Classical Guitar Society 2025-26 Artist Series.

Gaëlle will perform works by Heitor Villa-Lobos, Ernesto Nazareth, Guinga, Egberto Gismonti and Roland Dyens.

The concert will be held at The First Lutheran Church of Boston, 299 Berkeley Street, Boston.

For concert and ticket information: https://bostonguitar.org/event/gaelle-solal/

Author talk with Virginia Pye on Marriage and Other Monuments

Tuesday, February 24, 7-8pm, First Church Boston, 66 Marlborough St, Boston

A story of race, politics, and marriage. Come hear author Virginia Pye discuss her latest book, “Marriage and Other Monuments.” Learn more and reserve a spot on Eventbrite. https://tinyurl.com/FCBVirginiaPye. Copies of the book will be for sale by Trident Booksellers.

Call to Artists

Artists’ Group of Charlestown has opened a Call to Artists for its upcoming Spring exhibition, Freedom Is [ ].

“Freedom” has many definitions. For many, freedom is a literal, physical state of taking up space without dire consequences. For others, freedom is a state of mind or spirit, breaking free from habits and mindsets that no longer serve them. Freedom can be given rightfully, or it can be hard-fought. Regardless of circumstances, freedom is a human desire.

Freedom Is [_____], encourages the Artist to openly interpret their association with the word. The Artist is free to express themselves from any point of view – personal, political, philosophical, historical – as visual art. All media are accepted, including 2D (Collage, Drawing, Painting, Printmaking, Photography) and 3D (Sculpture, Ceramics, Glass, and Fiber Arts). Submissions will be accepted through March 31, 2026 at midnight. The exhibition is juried by Charlestown artist Martha Starr. To submit or for more information, visit www.artistsgroupofcharlestown.com.

Freedom Is [ ] opens at The Stove Factory, 523 Medford Street, Charlestown on Patriot’s Day Weekend and is held concurrently with events in Boston leading up to and commemorating the 250th Anniversary of American Independence. The Exhibition will run from April 17, 2026 (Patriot’s Day Weekend) through May 3, 2026.