Chef Girshman joins Nine

Special to the Times

The nine restaurant is thrilled to welcome Kevin Girshman as the new Chef de Cuisine. Girshman will be joining the staff on March 3, from Chicago’s renowned culinary scene. Girshman credits Marcos Campos as a pivotal mentor, having worked alongside him during openings and transformations at celebrated concepts such as Mama Delia—which rebranded from Black Bull—and the one-Michelin-starred Porto. His résumé also includes time at Michelin-starred standouts Oriole and Moody Tongue. After years immersed in French, Japanese, and Spanish cuisines—crafting bold flavors and unforgettable dishes—Chef Girshman brings passion, creativity, and a fresh perspective to our kitchen. Get ready for innovative menus, seasonal ingredients, and memorable dining moments at nine.

Located at the iconic 9 Park Street Place in Boston’s historic Beacon Hill, nine is a neighborhood restaurant redefining fine dining. Guests can expect exceptional food and beverage paired with the highest standard of service in an inviting atmosphere. nine’s approach to hospitality blends old-school fine dining values with a modern sense of accessibility and personality. The nine team does not view hospitality as just a service standard, but rather as a philosophy that they live by and incorporate into every aspect of the restaurant experience.