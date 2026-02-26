The Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy Announces its 2026 Winter Programming Lineup

Special to the Times

The Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy announced its 2026 winter programmatic lineup, featuring interactive light displays, seasonal attractions, and new family-friendly experiences designed to bring energy, wonder, and community to Downtown Boston throughout the cold-weather months.

Continuing the Conservancy’s commitment to vibrant placemaking year-round, this winter’s programming transforms The Greenway into a playful, illuminated landscape where residents and visitors alike can explore, connect, and celebrate the season.

WINTERACTIVE on The Greenway: Trumpet Flowers by Amigo & Amigo

As part of Downtown Boston Alliance’s annual WINTERACTIVE exhibition, the Conservancy is excited to present Trumpet Flowers by acclaimed design studio Amigo & Amigo at Dewey Square through March 2026. Trumpet Flowers is supported by the Greenway Business Improvement District (BID), and features luminous, trumpet-shaped blooms inspired by vintage gramophones and musical instruments. The glowing sculptures will create a warm and whimsical gathering place, inviting passersby to pause, interact, and experience art in an unexpected winter setting.

The Frostival Ferris Wheel on The Greenway with Extended Carousel Hours

For the ﬁrst time, the Greenway Conservancy plans to host a 76-foot gondola Ferris Wheel adjacent to the Greenway Carousel during the month of February 2026, as part of Meet Boston’s city-wide winter campaign, Boston Frostival. The Frostival Ferris Wheel on The Greenway will offer riders sweeping views of Boston Harbor and the North End, adding a spectacular new winter attraction to Downtown Boston.

To complement the Frostival Ferris Wheel on The Greenway, the Greenway Carousel will extend its season through February, giving families another whimsical way to experience the park during Boston Frostival and enjoy harbor-inspired rides in the heart of winter.

Both the Greenway Carousel and the Frostival Ferris Wheel will feature complimentary community days courtesy of Highland Street Foundation, where riders both young and old can enjoy a spin on either attraction for free.

The Carousel will be free to ride on Thursday, February 19, from 12 to 8 p.m., and the Ferris Wheel will be free to ride on Friday, February 20, from 12 to 9 p.m.

If your organization is interested in sponsoring a free day of fun, you can reach out to us at [email protected].

Introducing the Greenway Winter Playway Map

This winter, the Conservancy will debut a new Greenway Winter Playway Map, designed to help families explore The Greenway and Downtown Boston even as temperatures drop and snow begins to fall. The playful guide will highlight winter-friendly routes, activities, and points of interest, encouraging children and caregivers to stay active and curious all season long. A limited number of printed copies will be available for a limited time at the Greenway Carousel, and families can also download a printable version via the link above.

Winter Lights in the North End

To brighten the darker months, festive Greenway Winter Lights will return to the North End, sponsored by the Greenway Business Improvement District (BID), transforming the park into a glowing evening destination. The illuminated displays will enhance the seasonal atmosphere and provide a welcoming backdrop for winter strolls, neighborhood visits, and after-dinner walks through the city.

The REDNOSE Holiday Lights & Decor team installed the lights in the park and used more than 3,000 bulbs to illuminate the pergolas in the North End! The lights will be on view through February 23.

“We hope these winter programs inspire families to bundle up and rediscover the beauty of our city’s green spaces,” said Eileen Ong, Director of Programs and Outreach at the Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy. “The Greenway becomes something truly special in winter, and these fun, festive experiences invite people of all ages to explore, play, and make memories together.”

Discover The Greenway in Every Season

While many associate The Greenway with warmer months, the park remains an inviting destination all winter long. Visitors can enjoy the unique beauty of the Conservancy’s gardens as they transition into dormancy, revealing winter interest such as evergreens, textured seed pods, ornamental grasses, and vibrant pops of color from winterberry and holly bushes that attract birds throughout the colder months.

Open lawns across the park also provide space for spontaneous winter fun, from snow play to peaceful seasonal strolls after a fresh snowfall.

No matter the weather, The Greenway offers visitors countless opportunities to explore and engage with Public Art, and this winter is no exception. In Chinatown, Misa Chhan’s Year of the Snake is on display, encouraging visitors to reﬂect on the themes of legacy and resilience of Cambodian diasporic communities, as well as a series of ﬂags featuring the Chinese character fu, meaning ‘blessing’ and ‘luck’. Chaan’s installations are on display through the end of January 2026.

In Dewey Square, Jewery Gibson’s your spirit whispering in my ear continues to shine bright in the heart of downtown Boston with its brilliant colors and geometric designs. Featuring the artist’s own handwritten text and a series of found objects from his materials archive, the mural invites viewers to ﬁnd inspiration in past and present generations, the planet, the universe, and all living things surrounding us. Gibson’s mural is on display through April 2026.

Farther north, near the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Seaport Boulevard, Ja’Hari Ortega’s Big Hoops to Fill continues to delight park goers both young and young at heart, and remains open throughout the winter months, paying homage to the door knocker bamboo hoop earrings popularized in the 80s and 90s. This working swing set is a tribute to the themes of rest and play and an invitation to reclaim recreation and relaxation as a practice of radical care. Ortega’s installation is on display through October 2026.

In addition, a lighting and pathways improvement project led by MassDOT is currently underway and will continue over the next several weeks. These enhancements will improve visibility, safety, and accessibility throughout the Dewey Square and Fort Point Channel areas of the park, creating a brighter, more welcoming experience for winter visitors.

Stay Connected

Please note that all programming is subject to weather conditions and ﬁnal permitting. The Conservancy’s calendar is updated regularly with the latest information. Follow the Greenway Conservancy on Facebook and Instagram (@rosekennedygreenway) and sign up for the weekly e-newsletter to stay informed.

The Rose Kennedy Greenway is a contemporary public park in the heart of Boston and one of the most visited attractions in the Commonwealth, welcoming millions of visitors annually. The Greenway is managed by the Greenway Conservancy, a non-proﬁt responsible for the care and activation of the park. The majority of the Conservancy’s annual budget is made up of generous community donations that help cultivate a gathering space where all are welcome and celebrated.